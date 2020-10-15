Studio Arabiya Institute Helps Students, Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic

"When the lockdowns started in Europe and then the U.S. in March, we worked non-stop to assist our students with more classes and support. But we also wanted to help other children, parents and adults out there who were out of educational options overnight and needed online classes to keep up with their Arabic, Quran and Islamic education, with local schools or mosques closing, indefinitely," says Mohamed Abdellatif, a Director of Education at Studio Arabiya. "As many unknowns still lie ahead with the pandemic, we continue to work on new programming to answer the increasing demand, worldwide, for a safe learning environment."

Some of Studio Arabiya's most recent initiatives include:

Online Islamic Homeschool Program: launched in January 2020 , an emergency Homeschool class was set up in April to accommodate the students left without school options due to the closings. The Program has already benefited hundreds of students and is now in its fourth term.

, an emergency Homeschool class was set up in April to accommodate the students left without school options due to the closings. The Program has already benefited hundreds of students and is now in its fourth term. Online Sunday School Program: launched in September 2020 , it offers a remote weekend school option as many mosques, Islamic schools remain closed or have limited educational programs, and many parents prefer to keep their children home.

, it offers a remote weekend school option as many mosques, Islamic schools remain closed or have limited educational programs, and many parents prefer to keep their children home. New one-on-one classes in specialized fields have also been added: Islamic Studies for Kids - Full Track, Egyptian Colloquial, Quranic Grammar, and Madinah Arabic Course.

Current Studio Arabiya parent Farah, whose child is enrolled in Islamic Studies said: "Enjoying every bit of the learning during the lockdown." Hakeem C., a student of Classical Arabic added: "I look forward to class every week since the Covid-19 outbreak."

About Studio Arabiya Institute: Since 2011, Studio Arabiya has been trusted by thousands of students, hundreds of teachers, and many schools and organizations worldwide for their source of Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies education.

