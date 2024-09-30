Studio Auctions Celebrates a Blockbuster Weekend with the First Part of 'Bombshells to Blasters' Auction

Marlon Brando's Godfather Tux Sells for $106k and Billie Burke's Wizard of Oz Wand Sells for $109k

Part Two to Feature Iconic Items Such As Marilyn Monroe Crypt, Brooke Shields Calvin Klein Jeans & More

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Auctions, a premiere auction house dedicated to curating authentic, original, and influential pieces of American cinematography history for collectors and movie enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the results of their latest auction, Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can't Refuse. September 20th – 22nd marked the first of the two-part curated auction, featuring "holy grail" items from multi-generational blockbusters and specialized collectables from Hollywood icons – none of which have ever been to auction before.

Among the most anticipated items was a selection of memorabilia from Marlon Brando, including the complete formal tuxedo he wore on-screen in the opening wedding scenes of his Academy Award-winning role as "Veto Corleone" in Francis Ford Coppola's classic gangster masterpiece, The Godfather (1972). This prized item sold for $106,250.

Additionally, the hero wand prop used on screen by Billie Burke as "Glinda" the "Good Witch of the South" in The Wizard of Oz (1939) sold for an impressive $109,375, while Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Helmet—the original 2-piece full-head mask from the fan-favorite 2018 film—fetched $90,625.

The auction also showcased the artwork collection of Academy Award-winning production designer Rick Carter. His Collage and Mural from Jurassic Park (1993) sold for $100,000. "We are honored to have been chosen by Mr. Carter to be the auction house to handle his collection," said Brad Teplitsky, co-founder of Studio Auctions.

"Part one of our auction exceeded all expectations with incredible sales across iconic pieces of film history, from Oscar-winning production designer Rick Carter to The Godfather and The Wizard of Oz," said Teplitsky. "We're looking forward to part two in November, which will feature even more extraordinary items, including a rare opportunity to acquire a crypt space near Hollywood legends like Marilyn Monroe, Brooke Shields' iconic Calvin Klein jeans, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man suit. We're anticipating a huge response from collectors and enthusiasts around the world."

The second part of the auction, set to take place on November 23rd and November 24th, will offer an incredible selection of never-before-auctioned items.

Among the showstoppers will be the chance to own a plot in the crypt at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, two spaces from where Marilyn Monroe is buried and one space from Hugh Hefner. Expected to fetch over $150,000, this is a one-of-a-kind chance to spend eternity with two of the sexiest stars of all time in the most star-studded mortuary, home to idols like Burt Lancaster, Truman Capote, Buddy Rich, Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, and many more.

Also generating buzz is Brooke Shield's collection, which includes the iconic jeans she wore for her Calvin Klein ad campaign in 1980 with the infamous line, "You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing." The jeans are estimated at over $50,000.

Ryan Reynold's infamous cowl from Deadpool (2016) will also hit the auction block for the first time, estimated at over $50,000, expected to be a standout given Deadpool's enduring popularity and excitement around the new Deadpool & Wolverine film. Another piece for superhero fans is Iron Man's Mark 46 TA Hero Suit Torso, worn by Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man: Civil War (2020). This iconic character suit is an instantly recognizable component of the global blockbuster Marvel Movie Universe, estimated at over $200,000.

Adding onto the Brando items is his 1947 Omega Watch Marilyn Monroe gifted Brando for his birthday shortly after they began dating, estimated at over $50,000. The inscription on the back reads 'Happy Birthday Bud, Love M, April 3, 1955.' Finally, Brando's costume from the first Superman (1978) is estimated at over $60,000.

The second part of the auction will take place over November 23rd and 24th in Burbank, CA, with worldwide streaming for bidders. Pre-bidding will begin on October 25th at StudioAuctions.com.

Studio Auctions reviews all collectable items through a vigorous authentication process, ensuring any items offered through the site are 100 percent authentic and original. Studio Auctions has a dedicated staff to verify all paperwork, material and visual comparison, ownership history and more to bring only authentic items to their customers.

About Studio Auctions

Located in Burbank, California, Studio Auctions was founded to bring authentic, genuine, and original pieces of American cinematography history out of storage and into the ownership of individuals and organizations which share the similar passion for Hollywood history. Offering only 100 percent verified items, Studio Auctions works vigorously to locate unique, one-of-a-kind pieces which have influenced American culture throughout the decades.

Studio Auctions was recently appointed as the auction house for the Motion Picture & Television Fund and has become the auction house of choice for many celebrities.

Learn more at www.StudioAuctions.com.

