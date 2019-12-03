Studio C Announces Beta Launch of Subscription Program to 5,000 Moviegoers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio C and Celebration Cinema recently announced the beta launch of a movie and entertainment subscription program to 5,000 active rewards members. The program is available across all 12 Michigan Celebration Cinema locations, including Studio Park .

The subscription program, named 'C Rewards VIP', is part of a larger redesign of the Michigan-based theater company's current rewards program, C Rewards. The beta launch is available as an option to 5,000 new or existing 'C Rewards' members.

The 'C Rewards VIP' Subscription Service includes:

VIP Subscription Service ($19.95/month)

3 Unrestricted Movie Ticket a Week, Valid for 7 Days, Including IMAX(r)



Exclusive 24hr Pre-Sale Window for Listening Room Shows

Waived Online Ticket Fees for Movie or Concert Tickets



Automatically Enrolled in C Rewards Program



"Our company has a seventy-five year history of innovation in the motion picture exhibition industry, so it is only fitting to offer our guests a subscription program which is where the evolving movie experience is headed," says J.D. Loeks, President of Studio C. "As a beta test, we are looking to learn what is most valuable to moviegoers, our business, and our partnerships with the Hollywood studios. We are excited and look forward to expanding it to even more guests soon."

For more information about the monthly subscription service, visit: celebrationcinema.com/vip



About Studio C: Studio C creates space where the story happens, giving diverse communities a place to gather around movies, music, dining, and events. Studio C companies, including Celebration Cinema, with 11 locations in west and mid-Michigan; ShowSpan, the premier producer of consumer shows in the Midwest; the Listening Room, a state of the art music venue; and One Twenty Three Tavern are owned by John D. Loeks.

SOURCE Studio C