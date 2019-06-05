Studio C to Launch Movie & Entertainment Subscription Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio C and Celebration Cinema announced today the launch of a movie and entertainment subscription program which will offer guests discounted ticket rates, including IMAX & 3D movies, for a monthly payment.

The service, named 'C Rewards VIP', is part of a larger redesign of the Michigan-based theater company's current rewards program. The redesigned program is expected to launch later this year across all 12 Michigan Celebration Cinema locations, including the Studio Park location set to open this fall.

An initial 5,000 'C Rewards VIP' memberships will be offered as a beta test run before offering the subscription program more broadly. Studio C has conducted research to ensure the program's longevity, despite competitors' recently failed subscription programs.

"C Rewards VIP allows us to offer a program that provides even more value to our loyal moviegoers," says JD Loeks, President of Studio C. "We have been considering a subscription program like this for a while, but we wanted to be sure ours was sustainable. Our company has a reputation for early, smart risks, always with the goal of elevation and sustainability of the theatre experience." says Loeks.

Studio C has a 75 year history of innovation in the entertainment industry, including launching the nation's largest and first megaplex movie theatre (Studio 28), introducing the first stadium seating to theatres east of the Mississippi, and was an early adopter of IMAX and digital cinema.

The new subscription program will not only include movie perks but will also offer entertainment incentives such as an exclusive early ticketing window and waived online fees for concerts at the Listening Room, their first music venue opening in Grand Rapids later this fall.

"Our revamped C Rewards program will offer members even more ways to earn and redeem their rewards," says Eric Kuiper, Chief Creative Officer for Studio C. "As our company offers more entertainment and dining experiences, we want our rewards program to grow as well. Considering the intimate nature of our concert venue, early access to tickets will be a major perk."

The initial 5,000 'C Rewards VIP' beta test run will be offered later this year. For more information about the subscription program, visit: www.bystudioc.com/c-rewards.

About Studio C: Studio C creates space where the story happens, giving diverse communities a place to gather around movies, music, dining, and events. Studio C companies, including Celebration Cinema, with 11 locations in west and mid-Michigan; ShowSpan, the premier producer of consumer shows in the Midwest; the Listening Room, a state of the art music venue; and One Twenty Three Tavern are owned by John D. Loeks, recent chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners and recipient of the industry's 2019 Marquee Award.

