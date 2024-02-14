Studio Center Welcomes 3 Time Grammy Award Winner!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center is excited to announce the newest member of their audio team, Andrew "Drew" Coleman, 3 time Grammy Award winning engineer, mixer, producer and guitarist. For more than three decades, Andrew has been behind the boards for some of the biggest pop hits in this country and around the world.

Through his partnership with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of the Neptunes, Drew has worked with a virtual who's who of pop music, including Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, N*E*R*D, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Robin Thicke, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce and many more! He has been credited on more than 300 million records. Drew's credits also include work on several movie soundtracks like The Amazing Spiderman 2, Despicable Me 1 & 2, Fast N Furious and Rush Hour 2 just to name a few.

We're beyond thrilled to add Drew to our talented team! He brings immense talent, creativity and experience to Studio Center. Let's GO!
William "Woody" Prettyman - CEO

I'm thrilled to be a part of the Studio Center family. Woody has developed something very special here-a world class facility with top notch talent and the most amazing staff and content creators! I'm looking forward to taking content creation to the next level!
Andrew Coleman – Audio Engineer

About Studio Center
Founded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally acclaimed media firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. They have clients in all 50 states and countries around the globe. The company has eight successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment and Social Media Management. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. www.studiocenter.com

SOURCE Studio Center

