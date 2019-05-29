Studio Center Wins 15 Telly Awards Including Two Gold

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center has been awarded 15 National 2019 Telly Awards including two gold, three silver and 10 bronze. Each year, The Telly Awards honor and showcase the highest standards of excellence in television commercials, video, film and digital across all screens.

Winners of the 40th Annual Telly Awards were selected from over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

William "Woody" Prettyman, CEO of Studio Center, commented, "We are thrilled to have been honored with our 15 Tellys! Only the very best enter and are recognized! Each year we raise the bar on our work and each year our talented staff exceeds even our wildest expectations!"

About Studio Center: Studio Center is a 52-year-old, nationally acclaimed and award-winning firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. The Studio Center brand is renowned both for its high-end work and unmatched customer service. Studio Center has eight very distinct and successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment, and Social Media Management. Each has dedicated individuals who are experts in their field. The company's work consists of, but is not limited to, radio and TV commercials, training videos, sound design, voice overs, media buys, 2D & 3D motion graphics, animation, websites, web videos, and foreign translations. Studio Center is a privately owned company that operates in five different locations, headquartered in Virginia Beach (two locations) with hubs in Washington, DC, New York City, and Richmond. www.studiocenter.com

