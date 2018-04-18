William "Woody" Prettyman, CEO of Studio Center, commented about winning the awards, "We are thrilled and honored at being recognized by The Advertising Club of Richmond for our work. The Richmond Market is highly competitive and flush with so much talent".

About Studio Center: Studio Center is a 50-year-old, nationally acclaimed and award winning firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. The Studio Center brand is renowned both for its high-end work and unmatched customer service. Studio Center has eight very distinct and successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment, and Studio Center LIVE. Each has dedicated individuals who are experts in their field. The company's work consists of, but is not limited to, radio and TV commercials, training videos, sound design, voice overs, media buys, 2D & 3D motion graphics, animation, websites, web videos, and foreign translations. Studio Center is a privately owned company that operates in five different locations, headquartered in Virginia Beach (two locations) with hubs in Washington, DC, New York City, and Richmond. www.studiocenter.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studio-center-wins-best-in-show-award-from-the-advertising-club-of-richmond-300632316.html

SOURCE Studio Center

Related Links

http://www.studiocenter.com

