Studio Chateau Closes 2017 With Continued Growth, Success And Wins Best Design Software

Studio Chateau was honored in December with the Best Design Software award at the TecHome Builder Summit. The TecHome Brilliance Awards recognize leaders in new home technology. New home technology products and excellent services from home industry professionals are driving the TecHome dream forward, improving the way Americans live. The TecHome Builder Summit is the tech strategy event for high-volume, luxury and multifamily builders and architects. This VIP event draws decision makers from builders and architects nationwide for intensive education, networking and partnership building with the industry's leading tech vendors.

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 30-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

As the housing industry continues to rise, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

Studio Chateau is the national leader in design center technology for homebuilder options and is currently servicing over 44,000 lots. For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com. or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

