Studio Chateau Closes 2018 With Accelerated Growth

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau, the most innovative and cutting-edge new home custom options selection software program, closes 2018 with significant growth and success from years prior. With over 1,200 new home communities using Studio Chateau, builders using the software have sold over $500 million in flooring in addition to over $2 billion in option sales. Currently, over 71,000 active user accounts are utilizing Studio Chateau to sell their options and upgrades. With 57,000+ homebuyer accounts, clients are actively engaged with the software and login sessions remain strong at 50 minutes on average.

"We are so pleased that the Studio Chateau program has resonated with our national builder clientele and they continue to experience the value it brings to their homebuying client," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "As we approach our ten year anniversary, we continue to feel humbled with the success and growth we've experienced."

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 30-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

As the housing industry continues to flourish, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

Studio Chateau is the national leader in design center technology for homebuilder options and is currently servicing over 65,000 lots and 85 builder clients. For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com. or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

