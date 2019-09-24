Studio Chateau Expands Into Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau has put down roots in the Lone Star State. They recently have hired Elaine Masler as the newest Account Manager to cover the great state of Texas. A resident of Highland Village since 1995, Elaine brings with her an accomplished 20 year work history that includes her past tenure with Lennar, KB Home, Legacy Homes, Ashton Woods and NPC Homebuilders.

Elaine earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Family Management, Housing and Consumer Science with a Minor in Interior Design from Texas Tech. Elaine will be a great asset to the growing team; she is energetic and adventurous with a passion for traveling, hiking and fly-fishing.

"I'm looking forward to bringing Studio Chateau's innovative platform to the Texas market and demonstrating how this innovative software will ease the option buying process for homebuyers while increasing options revenue for the homebuilder," stated Elaine Masler, Texas Account Manger.

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

Studio Chateau is the most innovative and cutting-edge new home custom option selection software on the market. Many clients have taken the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 30-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

As the national leader in design center technology for homebuilder options, Studio Chateau is currently servicing over 65,000 lots and 85 builder clients. For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com or call Elaine Masler at (469) 261-0481.

