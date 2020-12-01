Studio Cloud 30 Boosts Productivity by 25% with Flowfinity

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven platform for building and automating business process applications without programming, today announced a new case study detailing how talent development agency Studio Cloud 30 digitally transformed its business processes and boosted productivity by 25%. Since 2014, the Studio continues to successfully leverage business applications and reporting dashboards, built quickly in-house, for CRM, timesheets, approvals, payments, and expense tracking.

Studio Cloud 30 teaching area

The Studio had previously used spreadsheets and emails to manage and store day-to-day information including client appointments, timesheets, and expenses, however, this quickly became inefficient and unmanageable.

Now, Studio Cloud 30 uses Flowfinity to manage its client database and keep an organized, searchable record of daily activities and payments. All information is stored in a centralized cloud database that's readily accessible from both desktops and mobile devices. This helps management access business information faster and improve the efficiency of administrative tasks.

After launching the partnership 7 years ago, the organization has experienced rapid growth, opening its 3rd studio last year and expanding operational workload by 30%.

To remain competitive over time, Studio Cloud 30 continuously enhances its business applications and information systems. For example, Flowfinity has been leveraged to simplify workflows by triggering automatic email notifications when a record needs attention and to create interactive dashboards for monitoring KPI's and driving instructor performance. The ability to build and update business apps fast and without code has also helped Studio Cloud 30 expand its online lesson offerings, which are experiencing a rapid increase in demand.

"Flowfinity was the only solution we found that we could customize easily and frequently on our own to reflect our evolving business processes," said Sarah Rosen, Director of Operations and Client Services. "This has become invaluable to us, as it allows us to innovate and provide better service to our clients."

To read the full case study, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/customers/studiocloud30.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

604-878-0008 x2124

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Related Links

https://www.flowfinity.com/

