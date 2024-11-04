Studio EGGI Introduces the First Food-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe, Real Kitchen for Kids, to Curb Picky Eating and Make Healthy Food Fun and Easy

EGGI Kitchen, the world's first real kitchen for children, is crafted from recycled, 100% food-grade materials, assembles in under 60 seconds, and is both portable and adaptable-transforming into 10 unique setups from an art table to a lemonade stand-and encouraging hands-on, sensory-rich play.

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio EGGI, the innovative design studio reshaping children's spaces, announces the launch of EGGI Kitchen—the first real kitchen designed specifically for children. Combining high-quality intuitive design with real culinary functionality that is multipurpose, EGGI Kitchen transcends traditional play kitchens to inspire creativity, healthy eating habits, and lasting family connections.

Studio Eggi: First Food-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe, Real Kitchen for Kids

In a world where processed foods and screen time dominate— with children spending over 7 hours per day on screens and up to 50% of preschoolers identified as picky eaters —EGGI Kitchen provides a hands-on solution that promotes real-life cooking skills and healthy food exploration. This thoughtfully designed kitchen allows children to cook real food while engaging their imagination, making it more than just a toy—it's a powerful tool for building healthy, lifelong habits.

"Most toys are designed with adults in mind, prioritizing aesthetics over how children truly engage with them. EGGI Kitchen is different—it's built from the ground up for kids, giving them real agency," says Studio EGGI Founder and CEO Elisa Kim, who is an award-winning professor of design and mom of 2 girls under 3. "After studying how children learn and create, we designed this kitchen to empower them with hands-on experiences, not just to please adult preferences." EGGI Kitchen seamlessly integrates into adult spaces, allowing children to be active participants in family moments like meal prep, rather than being relegated to separate, 'play' activities.

With real functionality, it empowers kids to engage meaningfully in daily routines like cooking dinner. This isn't a pretend toy—it's a tool that brings children into the heart of family time, fostering independence and strengthening family connections. Designed with sustainability in mind, EGGI Kitchen is crafted from 100% recycled ocean waste, reflecting Studio EGGI's commitment to eco-conscious living. Its multifunctional, modular design grows with your child through adaptable features like swappable tabletops and adjustable leg heights, ensuring it remains a long-lasting, functional piece in any home that can replace 10 other pieces of furniture.

Whether used for preparing real food, creating art, or imaginative play, EGGI Kitchen is a cornerstone for modern family life. Handcrafted in small batches, each kitchen reflects heirloom quality and meticulous craftsmanship, showcasing Studio EGGI's dedication to sustainability and design excellence. Limited- quantity preorders will ship in time for the holidays.

Following celebrated debuts at 3DaysOfDesign in Copenhagen and Habitare in Helsinki, EGGI Kitchen continues to gain praise from design experts and health-conscious families alike. For more information, visit www.studioeggi.com or @Studioeggi on Instagram.

About Studio EGGI:

Studio EGGI is a Boston-based design studio focused on creating thoughtful, high-quality products inspired by children and the people who love them. Founded by a design professor and mother of two, Studio EGGI combines sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship to bring meaningful solutions to modern families.

