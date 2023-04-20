STUDIO GREEN @ ASCAP LAUNCHES WITH SONG CONTEST TO CELEBRATE EARTH DAY

Chart-topping Hitmakers Tommy Brown, Melanie Fontana and Mr. Franks Announced as Judges

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the only US performing rights organization (PRO) that operates as a not-for-profit, today announced the Green Theme Song Contest, Powered by Studio Green @ ASCAP. Harnessing the passion and creativity of the songwriting community to raise awareness, the contest marks the public launch of Studio Green @ ASCAP, the PRO's environmental sustainability initiative. Music creators are invited to submit an environmentally-inspired song for a chance to win a $1,000 prize and have their song featured as the Studio Green @ ASCAP theme music for special episodes of VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast .

Studio Green @ ASCAP is an employee-driven initiative to help educate the ASCAP community about environmental issues, connect music creators with resources to help them live and create more sustainably and reduce ASCAP’s carbon footprint. The program was originally introduced in 2021 as an internal campaign offering educational seminars, volunteer opportunities and employee challenges. In honor of Earth Day 2023, Studio Green @ ASCAP is hosting an employee volunteer day with in-person events in

A panel of ASCAP hitmakers from Champagne Therapy Music Group will select the winning song. Contest judges include: Grammy-nominated writer-producer Tommy Brown ("thank u, next" by Ariana Grande and "Holy (feat. Chance The Rapper)" by Justin Bieber); multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songwriter Melanie Fontana ("Weapons" by Ava Max and "Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey)" by BTS) and chart-topping writer-producer Mr. Franks ("positions" by Ariana Grande and "Better (feat. Yo Gotti)" by Meghan Trainor).

As part of ASCAP's Earth Day awareness campaign, Maroon 5 lead guitarist and songwriter James Valentine talks about his career and environmental advocacy work on behalf of REVERB on the latest episode of VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast. The special episode, in partnership with Studio Green @ ASCAP, also features music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro as he discusses the role sustainability plays in his career as owner of beloved music venues such as Brooklyn Bowl and Capitol Theatre (Port Chester, NY) and as a producer of major concerts around the country.

Studio Green @ ASCAP is an employee-driven initiative to help educate the ASCAP community about environmental issues, connect music creators with resources to help them live and create more sustainably and reduce ASCAP's carbon footprint. The program was originally introduced in 2021 as an internal campaign offering educational seminars, volunteer opportunities and employee challenges. In honor of Earth Day 2023, Studio Green @ ASCAP is hosting an employee volunteer day with in-person events in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville and New York as well as a virtual volunteer opportunity.

Submissions for the Green Theme Song Contest, Powered by Studio Green @ ASCAP, are now open to eligible ASCAP members through midnight PT the night of May 19, 2023. To enter the contest or view the terms and conditions, please visit www.ascap.com/greentheme .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2022, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.522 billion in revenues and $1.388 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 6% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and a 7% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members. Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, it is the only performing rights organization in the US that operates as a not-for-profit. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP