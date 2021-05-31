Studio Matrix Signs 'The Gifted' Actor Jermaine Rivers

ATLANTA, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AG-AFTRA award-winning actor Jermaine Rivers has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd.



Jermaine is notable for his recurring role as Shatter on the Marvel / Fox hit series "The Gifted," a superhero TV series based on Marvel Comics' X-Men properties. He's also known for his recurring guest star roles on Tyler Perry's "The Haves and Have Nots," "Devious Maids," and as Frank Colton, on the CBS hit series "MacGyver." Rivers has several starring roles in notable projects due to be released in 2021 and 2022.



Jermaine Rivers says: "Ease is a greater threat to Success than Hardship will ever be."



"Jermaine is a driven, creative powerhouse in the entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to helping him spread the word about his newest projects," says Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix



In September 1973, Jermaine Rivers was born in Vicenza, Italy, where his father was stationed at an Army military base. After graduating from Fort Campbell high school, Jermaine became an active duty US Army service member for ten years. He had five deployments, two of which were combat tours to Iraq, Baghdad while assigned with the 22nd Signal Brigade (2002-2003), and Bagram and Kandahar Afghanistan, while under the 16th Sustainment Brigade command (2009-2010). After serving, Jermaine spent years forging a career path in acting, and was nominated and won a Southeast Emmy Award for his principal role in "Don't Fall Victim." Expanding his career into writing, he's also a published author of three books under "The Nemesis Chronicles." Jermaine has a love for all things comics, films, and TV series. In addition, he has a personal interest in health, physical fitness, and nutrition.



Studio Matrix launched June of 2001 and was created by Wendy Shepherd, an entrepreneur who developed dozens of successful websites over the last 24 years (since about 1997). Wendy's experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, online publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more. She works with well-known entertainment talent and films, runs high-profile marketing campaigns, and is an associate producer on some film production projects.



Jermaine Rivers joins a dynamic talent list. Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix has worked with notable actors over the years including: Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus, Clifton Collins Jr., Danielle Nicolet, Kevin Chapman, Mark Pellegrino, Josh Stewart, Bernard Robichaud, Stelio Savante, Simon Merrells, Robert Palmer Watkins, Carmine Giovinazzo, Dee Wallace, Bill Kelly, Ronnie Gene Blevins, David Bianchi, Kevin Sizemore, Erik Fellows, Aaron Dalla Villa, Jaiden Kaine, and many more inspirational artists.



To feature Jermaine Rivers, or learn more about Studio Matrix, visit https://www.studiomatrix.com.



Get details about Jermaine on IMDb or his official website.



