Studio Media Group Acquires Darwin CX to Drive Digital Innovation for Customer Acquisition and Retention

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Media Group has announced the acquisition of Darwin CX, a customer experience platform from ZoomerMedia, whose unique client offerings complement technologies and tools already available through Studio Media Group's Palm Coast Data (PCD) unit. In the past, publishers and membership organizations have had to wait weeks to understand how their customers behave before marketing campaigns could be refined. Now, Darwin CX and PCD will use big data to instantly suggest campaigns based on real-time information, allowing clients to move more quickly and maximize results.

"We acquired Darwin CX because we are very impressed with the customer-centric software and business model—built by Laas Turnbull, Michael Smith and their team—to serve the needs of subscription and membership organizations," said Liam Lynch, Co-Chairman of Studio Media Group. "This will give our clients modern tools to develop new revenue streams and find innovative ways to grow their businesses."

Fellow Studio Media Group Co-Chairman and former Time Inc. executive Richard Jacobsen added, "This is a game changer in our industry. Darwin CX's technology eliminates direct marketers' frustrations with the current slow-moving process of campaign creation, feedback and iteration. Darwin CX makes real-time consumer responses and metrics visible via a user-friendly dashboard and provides machine- and algorithmic-driven continuous improvement."

Darwin CX will add to Studio Media's portfolio of brands that work to build, maintain and connect communities through data, artificial intelligence and content. PCD provides a strategically engineered, multichannel mix of digital, online and traditional technologies that acquire, retain and grow customer relationships—and increase revenue—for the nation's leading magazine publishers, membership organizations and nonprofit organizations.

The leadership of PCD and Darwin will be connected starting immediately. Current Darwin CX President and Co-founder Laas Turnbull will serve as CEO of Darwin and PCD. Fellow Co-founder Michael Smith will serve as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation at both companies. Neil Gordon, longtime PCD Controller, has been promoted to group Chief Financial Officer. Gary Blumenfeld, longtime PCD executive, has been promoted to Senior Vice-President and General Manager of PCD. Interim Palm Coast Data CEO and President John Meneough will transition to an advisory role. "Bringing these two companies together makes sense for so many reasons, chief among them that they both perform a number of critical functions extremely well," said Turnbull. "In the end, the whole will be far, far greater than the sum of the parts."

ZoomerMedia was founded by Moses Znaimer, its CEO and President. Chief Digital Officer and Darwin CX Co-founder Omri Tintpulver will sit on Darwin's Advisory Board, and the company's operations will continue to be based at ZoomerMedia's headquarters in Toronto's Liberty Village for now. ZoomerMedia will assist with product and service development, while Darwin CX will continue to manage subscriptions for ZoomerMedia's flagship print publication Zoomer Magazine, and membership for the company's affiliate advocacy association CARP (formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons).

"We're thrilled to continue the great work Moses and the ZoomerMedia team began," said Lynch.

Nixon Peabody's Lior Zorea supported Studio Media Group in this acquisition. For more information about Studio Media Group, visit https://studio.media/. For more information about Darwin CX, visit https://darwin.cx/ . For more information about Palm Coast Data, visit https://www.palmcoastdata.com/ .

Studio Media Group

Studio Media Group was created by lead investor and Co-Chairman Liam Lynch to acquire and grow premium media brands and service providers. Studio Media ( https://studio.media/ ) owns and operates Irish Studio, Irish Studio Travel, Palm Coast Data ( www.palmcoastdata.com ) and now Darwin CX ( https://darwin.cx/ ).

Studio Media's mission is to combine digital, data, creativity and content. Core elements of its strategy is to combine all these to build great brands, within their portfolio and the partners they work with. The firm is run by an executive committee including Co-Chairmen Liam Lynch and Richard Jacobsen and co-CEOs Ciaran Casey and Katie Molony.

Irish Studio

The most trusted source for the Irish and Irish Diaspora communities around the world that informs, entertains and inspires audiences by providing premium storytelling and experiences through our video, events, print, social and digital platforms. Irish Studio is the parent company to IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, Irish Studio Travel and British Heritage Travel. It also owns an equity stake in Business Post Media Group.

Palm Coast Data

Palm Coast Data provides a strategically engineered, multichannel mix of digital, online and traditional technologies that acquire, retain and grow customer relationships – and increase revenue – for the nation's leading magazine publishers, membership organizations, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and other direct marketers. Palm Coast Data performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.

Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a software-as-a-service platform that is designed to supercharge acquisition and retention through both customer intelligence management and the strategic use of artificial intelligence.

SOURCE Studio Media Group

Related Links

https://studio.media/

