Studio MFP Sponsors and Hosts Social Media Marketing Giveaway -- Giving Away Nearly $20K in Free Professional Marketing Services to Winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio MFP (https://studiomfp.com/) recently announced a social media marketing contest to highlight a spectrum of successful packaged services that it offers to help small businesses succeed. The contest features Studio MFP's suite of popular bundled monthly management skills like social media marketing, daily social media posting, digital advertising, reporting, analytics and more. Six total winners will receive one free month of Studio MFP social media services, valued at $3,096 each. Contestants are asked to fill out a simple, free online registration form to enter, accessed HERE. After registering, contestants can enter multiple times to increase their chance of winning.

"Our team is already very excited to meet the winners of this contest," said Studio MFP CEO, Mike Faga. "A few years ago, we started like most new businesses do: as a small company with great big ideas. We wanted to help nurture and launch other small businesses into the heights of success. And as we've grown, we have evolved with our clients in an organic way that allows us to meet their unique needs. That's always been one of our strengths: affordable, tailor-made services that help professionals expand in healthy and exciting ways. Ultimately, that's why we've decided to give away nearly $20K in free marketing services – because we already know how valuable our talents are. Six lucky winners are about to find out as well."

Studio MFP Marketing-Package Contest

Six small businesses will win a free month of Studio MFP's social media marketing services. These skills are crafted to help jump-start the digital marketing presence for a small business, and cover one-month's adspend as well. Winners can construct their own subscription package to fit their marketing needs, valued up to $3,096 towards their first month and packages start at only $299. All setup fees will also be waived for winners. Services for the free month and their subscription include:

Fresh content posted daily to major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Professional, unique content on Instagram with hashtag research.

Advertising on Facebook and LinkedIn with adspend up to $1,000 included.

included. Custom, professionally written weekly blog posts.

Detailed reporting and expert analytics.

Full control and customization: clients can preview all posts created for major platforms from their account.

Businesses are encouraged to sign up for the contest immediately. Winners will be announced in mid to late March. Small businesses and contestants can enter HERE.



About Studio MFP

Founded in 2016, Studio MFP offers a wide range of solutions that help professionals, freelancers and small businesses succeed at what they do. With technology, customizations, and managed services, Studio MFP is a trusted problem solver that offers software, hosting, development, design, marketing, social media tools and so much more. To learn what Studio MFP can do to help your business thrive, visit: www.StudioMFP.com.

