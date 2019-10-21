Studio Moshon Launches "Women in Motion" Art Exhibit Utilizing Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Moshon, a boutique creative animation studio, today announced the launch of their new portraiture gallery, Women In Motion Augmented Reality art exhibit, showcasing Ava DuVernay, Geena Davis, Meredith Walker and Dee Rees. Powered by artificial intelligence, Studio Moshon's new offering marries cutting edge technology with traditional fine art, creating oil painted portraits celebrating inspirational women in entertainment and sharing their stories through AI and AR technology.

The four oil paintings and instructions will be displayed on-site in Los Angeles at the Women in Entertainment Summit and at ART+TECH 2 at Infinity Festival Hollywood in October and November. Each original oil painting has gone through a series of AI processes to create a fully animated portrait. The animations are complete with sound, and visitors will see and hear the portraits come to life. To view the portraits with AR, patrons load a custom website on their phones, allowing them to see each piece come to life through their phone's camera, which serves as a viewing window.

"We're thrilled to bring Studio Moshon's Women in Motion Augmented Reality art exhibit to our network, not only to showcase some of our wonderful speakers but also to demonstrate how cutting-edge technology can be integrated into art and entertainment," said Gretchen McCourt, Co-founder of Women in Entertainment. "It's always really important for us to find new ways to amplify the voices of women in the entertainment industry, and these portraits do exactly that. It's a brilliant activation, we can't wait for our attendees to interact with them."

"It's important for us to feature Women in Motion in our ART+TECH 2 exhibit because it elegantly combines fine art and technology with cultural relevance," said Adam Newman, fine art curator, Infinity Festival Hollywood. "The Festival stands at the intersection of tech and visual storytelling, and Studio Moshon's Women in Motion exhibit is a fitting example of how art is evolving and allowing viewers to immerse themselves beyond static imagery and into full video and sound -- bringing messages to the forefront and helping communicate the challenges and important topics the subjects chose to speak up about," said Nick Urbom and Mark Lieber, co-founders of Infinity Festival.

The Women in Motion exhibit can be viewed at the Women in Entertainment Summit on October 24, 2019, and at the ART+TECH 2 exhibit at the Infinity Festival Hollywood on November 7-9, 2019, both in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets to the Women in Entertainment Summit can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2019WIESummit .

Tickets to Infinity Festival Hollywood can be purchased at https://www.infinityfestival.com/tickets .

About Studio Moshon

Studio Moshon is a creative studio, devoted to unique and innovative storytelling. Studio Moshon works at the forefront of motion design, using animation and interactive elements to ensure compelling content drives every campaign. Studio Moshon is headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more, visit us at https://studiomoshon.com/ and follow us on Instagram .

