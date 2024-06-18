STUDIO PILATES INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES CONTINUED U.S. EXPANSION IN NASHVILLE, TN, WITH 3 ADDITIONAL STUDIOS TO FOLLOW

NEW YORK , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Pilates International , an Australian-based reformer Pilates company with over 100 locations worldwide, announces its continued expansion with four new U.S. studios including in Nashville, Tennessee , opening this fall.

Located in the adored neighborhood of Sylvan Park (405 40th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209), the Nashville studio owned by Naomi and Jason Priestley, will feature 16 custom reformers, pristine hardwood floors, and the signature Studio Pilates chandeliers - ensuring you experience the SP difference in style.

Jason Priestley, the Canadian-American director, producer and actor best known for his role as Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, relocated to Nashville in 2021 with his wife Naomi and their two children after residing in Los Angeles for two decades. Alongside his multifaceted career directing, producing, and acting in numerous TV shows and films, Jason is now venturing into the wellness industry.

Naomi Priestley, a certified NASM CPT, Pilates Sports Center instructor, and Mad Dogg trainer, was once named Racked LA's Los Angeles Hottest Trainer. She turned to Pilates after battling spondylolisthesis, stenosis, and disk degeneration - which led to severe sciatica. Naomi credits Pilates with transforming her life and saving her mental health and spine.

Together, the husband and wife duo's Studio Pilates location in Sylvan Park offers safe, effective, and enjoyable 40-minute Reformer Workouts. Each class is personalized with adjustable resistance and modifications, accommodating busy schedules from early morning to evening, for all ages and fitness levels.

"We're excited to bring Studio Pilates to Sylvan Park. I chose the Studio Pilates franchise for its effective workouts and strong brand support. Our goal is to offer a transformative experience and promote wellness in Nashville. With state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated instructors, we're setting a new standard for Pilates," says Naomi Priestley, Owner of Studio Pilates in Sylvan Park, TN.

Studio Pilates International was founded in 2002 by former Olympic swimmer Jade Winter and his wife, physical therapist Tanya Winter, who saw a gap in the group fitness space. Leveraging their extensive backgrounds in professional sports and physical therapy - they developed Studio Pilates International to offer the safest and most effective reformer Pilates workout on the market.

"As we expand Studio Pilates International across the United States, we're thrilled to bring our proven formula for safe, effective, and enjoyable workouts to new places," says Jade Winter, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International. "Each new studio opening represents our commitment to providing a supportive environment where clients can achieve their fitness goals for both mind and body - as our continued mission is to empower people to live healthier, happier lives!"

Studio Pilates International is transforming the global fitness industry with its acclaimed workout method and efficient business model, benefiting clients and franchises alike. With over 100 studios worldwide and upcoming locations in Arvada West, CO , Long Branch, NJ , and River Street, CA - the brand's expansion in the US reflects its commitment to promoting wellness nationwide. Studio Pilates International also spans Australia, New Zealand, China, the US, and the UK - with plans to enter Canada later this year.

For more on Studio Pilates International, kindly visit: studiopilates.com and follow along on Instagram at @studio_pilates .

SOURCE Studio Pilates International