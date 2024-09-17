STUDIO PILATES INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION, ACHIEVING RECORD REVENUE AND VISITS

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Pilates International , a global leader in reformer Pilates, is proud to announce its remarkable growth and expansion over the past financial year, further solidifying its position as a top choice for fitness enthusiasts around the world.

The Studio Pilates brand was founded in 2002 by Jade Winter, former Olympic swimmer, alongside his wife, Tanya Winter, a Physical Therapist, who saw a gap in the group fitness space. Given their background in professional sport and physical therapy, they understood the mechanics of the human body more than anyone, which is why Studio Pilates is the safest and most effective reformer Pilates workout on the market.

For the financial year from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Studio Pilates International reported total revenue of AUD $50.4 million, marking an impressive increase of more than 32% compared to the previous year's AUD $38.1 million. This significant milestone was achieved despite a more modest 17.5% increase in the number of studios, demonstrating the brand's ability to drive higher engagement and revenue per location, as well as reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality, effective Pilates workouts.

In addition to its financial success, Studio Pilates International also recorded a substantial rise in studio visits nationwide with its 100+ locations. The company ended the year with over 2 million visits, a 34% increase compared to the 1.5 million visits in the previous financial year. This increase in attendance underscores the growing popularity of the brand's innovative and effective Pilates classes, which are designed to cater to all fitness levels and promote overall wellness.

The Studio Pilates workout is a 40-minute reformer Pilates group class led by skilled and highly attentive instructors. Prioritizing safety and effectiveness, Studio Pilates focuses on low-impact yet high-intensity reformer exercises, ensuring that all clients emerge feeling toned, flexible, and empowered. Designed to accommodate individuals of all ages and fitness levels, every exercise is carefully crafted, allowing for progression or regression as needed.

As the brand looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences to its clients, driving further presence and recognition, and expanding in new and existing markets. With its proven track record of success, Studio Pilates International is poised for continued expansion and is excited to welcome more people into its thriving community, with upcoming locations opening in:

Williamsburg, NY - September 2024

- Arvada West, CO - October 2024

- San Juan Capistrano, CA - November 2024

Sylvan Park/ Nashville, TN - November 2024

- Willoughby ( Canada ) - November 2024

( ) - Pukekohe ( New Zealand ) - November 2024

With nationwide 2025 openings (as of September 2024) including:

Foster City, CA

Meridian, ID

Boulder, CO

Ocala, FL

Glenmore Park ( Australia )

( ) Oakville ( Canada )

( ) Birkenhead ( New Zealand )

( ) Tarragindi ( Australia )

Studio Pilates International continues to expand its global footprint, with new studios opening across Australia, the United States, Canada and other key markets. The company's unique approach, combining state-of-the-art reformer Pilates exercises with a supportive and motivating environment, has attracted a loyal and growing customer base.

For more on Studio Pilates International, kindly visit: studiopilates.com and follow along on Instagram at @studio_pilates .

SOURCE Studio Pilates International