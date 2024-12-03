STUDIO PILATES INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES THREE SAME-DAY OPENINGS ACROSS THREE COUNTRIES

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Pilates International , a global leader in reformer Pilates, is proud to announce the opening of three new studios, across three countries - including the very first location in Canada and very first location in California, solidifying its position as a top choice for fitness enthusiasts and Pilates fans around the world.

The openings include:

In the US:

San Juan Capistrano / River Street, CA: 31896 Paseo Adelanto, Suite #203 (the brand's first location in California )

In Australia:

Glenmore Park : 8C Glenmore Park Village, 90-98 Glenmore Ridge Drv, Glenmore Park , NSW, 2745

And the brand's first location in Canada:

Willoughby/ Langley : 20614 80th Avenue, Suite #140, Langley, B.C. , V2Y 1X6 Canada

For some added background, the Studio Pilates brand was founded in 2002 by Jade Winter, former Olympic swimmer, alongside his wife, Tanya Winter, a Physical Therapist, who saw a gap in the group fitness space, and sought to create a safe, effective, empowering environment focused on low-impact yet high-intensity reformer exercises.

The Studio Pilates workout is a 40-minute reformer Pilates group class led by skilled and highly attentive instructors that accommodates individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Every exercise is carefully crafted, allowing for progression or regression as needed - so you can focus on YOU.

As the brand looks to 2025, additional studios are set to open worldwide in:

Meridian, ID

Foster City, CA

Boulder, CO

Ocala, FL

Oakville ( Canada )

( ) Birkenhead ( New Zealand )

( ) Tarragindi ( Australia )

Studio Pilates International continues to expand its global footprint, with 110+ studios open across 6 countries - and 60 more coming soon, including entry into Ireland and Switzerland in 2025. The company's unique approach, combining state-of-the-art reformer Pilates exercises with a supportive and motivating environment, has attracted a loyal and growing customer base.

For more on Studio Pilates International, kindly visit: studiopilates.com and follow along on Instagram at @studio_pilates .

