STUDIO PILATES INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS U.S. FOOTPRINT WITH FIRST OF FIVE TEXAS STUDIOS SET TO OPEN

North Plano to Open November 8 as Brand Expands Across Dallas, Houston, and Additional Texas Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Pilates International, the globally recognized Reformer Pilates franchise with 125+ studios open worldwide and more than 70 in development, will debut its North Plano studio on Saturday, November 8th - the first of five Texas locations opening in the months ahead.

Studio Pilates International has identified Texas as a key growth market, driven by strong demand for premium, low-impact fitness and community-focused wellness. In the Dallas region, multi-studio franchisees David de Prez and Alyson Baynes will lead expansion across North Plano, McKinney, West Plano and Windsong, while Elizabeth Perez-Montes and Edison Montes bring the brand to Missouri City in the greater Houston area. San Antonio and additional Texas markets will follow.

"We're excited to enter the Texas market and introduce Studio Pilates International's results-driven Reformer experience to a community that values innovation in fitness and wellness," said Jade Winter, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International. "Our Pilates classes deliver high-performance results in an elevated, supportive environment - and we look forward to building a strong community across the state."

Founded and designed in Australia in 2002 by husband-and-wife duo Jade Winter, an Olympic athlete, and Tanya Winter, a physical therapist, Studio Pilates International delivers a science-backed Reformer Pilates experience centered on form, safety, and measurable results. Its signature 40-minute classes are led by highly trained instructors and enhanced by proprietary technology, offering a unique blend of individualized attention from instructors and clear visual demonstrations from SPTV screens. Studio Pilates universally accessible classes suit all ages and fitness levels, with exercises easily modified to safely meet clients where they're at - regardless if they're a professional athlete or brand new to fitness.

Studio Pilates International's Texas locations include:

North Plano - 9613 Coit Rd, Suite 111, Plano, TX

- 9613 Coit Rd, Suite 111, Plano, TX McKinney - Eldorado Parkway & South Stonebridge Drive, McKinney, TX

Eldorado Parkway & South Stonebridge Drive, McKinney, TX Missouri City - 1092 Road, Missouri City, TX

- 1092 Road, Missouri City, TX West Plano - 3300 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX

- 3300 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX Windsong - 380 Teel Parkway, Prosper, TX

Beyond Texas, Studio Pilates International will continue its U.S. expansion through 2026, with studios slated for Elk Grove, CA; Columbia, SC; Boston, MA; Sparks, NV; Hudson Square, NY; Ocala, FL; and West 57th Street, NY. The brand is also advancing global growth, with new international studios confirmed across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

For more on Studio Pilates International, visit: studiopilates.com and follow along on Instagram at: @studio_pilates.

Media Contact:

Samantha Levitin, Levitin Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE Studio Pilates International