Studio Retail Unveils App to Expand Its Mobile Shopping Experience

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio.co.uk has today announced the launch of its first mobile shopping app, Studio WOW.

With more than two million customers shopping with the brand every year, shoppers will have access to tens of thousands of products on the iOS and Android apps, covering a range of categories including homeware, clothing, gifts and electricals.

Studio WOW has many features shoppers have come to expect, but with the convenient credit element of a banking app, allowing them to take advantage of the flexible payment options made available by Studio.

With 75% of all transactions online and some 70-80% of those on mobile, the launch of the app is the next natural step in the retailer's digital transformation.

Studio has "invested to capitalise on the shift in consumer behaviour in recent years." says Studio Retail Marketing Director, Chris Chalmers. "We have come a long way from our traditional catalogue heritage and have listened closely to what customers want and that is to have great value Studio products at their fingertips and to manage their account easily."

"We identified that having an app was the missing piece in our digital puzzle in our ambition to be the UK's best-known digital value retailer."

With strong growth posted for the first half of the year, investments in digital have certainly been paying off. As part of its digital strategy, Studio selected Poq, a Software-as-a-Service app platform to partner with to build their retail apps.

"We decided to partner with Poq, because of their unrivalled experience in retail. We wanted our customers to have the best experience on our app and by working with a platform we can offer shoppers an engaging experience, through inspiration-led in-app stories and look-books, along with the ability to add and edit their wish lists on-the-go."

Chalmers states that creating a highly personalised shopping experience is what sets the Studio WOW app apart from others: "Through AI-enabled technology, shoppers will have a more personalised view on their app, through search and capitalising on micro-trends they will always be shown the right products at the right time, every time."

The roll-out of these digital-first strategies and with improvements to the customers' shopping experience should underpin the retailer's continued growth.

About Studio Retail

Owned by Findel plc, Studio Retail offers a personal shopping service to around 2 million customers each year through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk brands.

Based in Accrington, Lancashire, the retailer has thousands of products including fashion, homeware, toys and personalised gifts at best value prices through a mail order service and www.studio.co.uk.

Studio also offers discounted clothing and footwear including top brand names such as adidas, Nike, K Swiss, Timberland, Skechers, Regatta, Converse, UGG, CrossHatch, Voi, Lyle & Scott, Jack & Jones, Firetrap, Vans, Diesel, EA7 / Emporio Armani and Puma.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully customised native apps in record time. Apps that allow them to build stronger brands, sell more of their products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards.

The Poq platform is the result of years of focus on retail apps and is proven to increase conversion rates and revenue. New code is rolled out every week and major releases delivered every quarter. Clients include the UK's largest brands and retailers, such as Missguided, Holland & Barrett, Belk, PLT, the Cotton On Group and FeelUnique.

