Studio Samuel Celebrates International Day of The Girl 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York/Addis Ababa-based NGO and non-profit organization Studio Samuel, which empowers girls in Ethiopia to reach their potential through education and employable skills, is participating in International Day of the Girl for the ninth year with a virtual event. "100 Girls: Enrolled, Educated, Empowered" will take place on October 11 at 8pm East Africa Time | 5pmBST | 1pmEDT | 10amPDT .

Buy your $10 ticket today: www.StudioSamuel.org/IDG2020 Each ticket will keep a girl in school for up to 3 years by providing her with a menstrual kit. Studio Samuel students' stories in action.

Studio Samuel's "100 Girls: Enrolled, Educated, Empowered" theme and the organization's mission run parallel to UNICEF's International Day of the Girl campaign, "My Voice, Our Equal Future," which calls for adolescent girls to assert their power as change-makers, to learn new skills towards the futures they choose. Studio Samuel will shine a light on the girls in its Training for Tomorrow program, including a graduate of the inaugural class, Betty: "I'm an entrepreneur and employ ten women in my community because of the leadership training and job skills I learned at Studio Samuel."

Special guests will recognize students during the International Day of the Girl event, kicking off with an opening message by Studio Samuel's Global Ambassador, multi-faceted artist, and Founder of The White Feather Foundation, Julian Lennon. UK Ambassador and singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu, whose mother and cousins volunteer regularly at the training center, will speak about the girls and impact. Whoopi Goldberg, a champion of Studio Samuel, states: "These girls are out to make their lives better and you are helping." The broadcast will be hosted by Ethiopian journalist, speaker and community advocate Hannah Joy Gebresilassie, and Kenyan artist, drummer and cultural entrepreneur Muthoni Drummer Queen will close the event with a performance.

The goal of the "100 Girls: Enrolled, Educated, Empowered" event is to provide the incoming class of 100 students with scholarships ($500/one year; $1,000/ full 2-year tuition). Studio Samuel is inspired by the formation of a global community that is connected to its students in Ethiopia. Each $10 ticket for the event provides a menstrual kit, made by students in sewing class, which keep another girl in school and lasts up to three years. The Studio is Studio Samuel's recurring monthly giving program and there will be a Silent Auction of goods hand-made in Ethiopia, including students' paintings.

Studio Samuel's original song "Her Path" will be woven throughout the event programming, performed and produced by Ethiopian artist Esy, mixed and executive produced by Chiiild and Jesse Boykins III, with music by Beata Moon and lyrics by Studio Samuel Founder and Executive Director Tamara Horton: "Imagine hope in her path; she will amplify change for all girls."

Said by Tamara Horton of the event, "With community gatherings not possible this year, we embrace going virtual, as it truly allows our students to be front and center, sharing their stories and bringing a bit of Ethiopia into homes around the globe. Through this, guests will hear firsthand experiences of girls using education to overcome challenges, further shining a light on our students' strengths. Our girls inspire me every day!"

Studio Samuel is grateful for its event sponsors, The Midtown Group and The Menopause Movement.

