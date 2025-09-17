Studio Science Bolsters Leadership in Agentic Commerce With Investment Funding

The consultancy is building on its position as a strategic advisor for the AI-driven commerce future.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Science, a leading CX consultancy, is expanding the breadth of its agentic commerce practice as the result of a new round of funding from investors.

The $2M growth investment is the latest from Inoca Capital Partners and other existing Studio Science partners to accelerate growth and guide the consultancy's future vision as a leader in the agentic commerce revolution.

"We believe Studio Science has the right combination of strategic commerce and technology expertise to help clients become trailblazers in the new AI-driven world," said Chris Sheffert, Managing Director and Founder Inoca Capital Partners. "I am excited for Studio Science to create intelligent, adaptive experiences that transform how their clients and customers interact, transact, and realize value."

Studio Science has taken a first step by formalizing the launch of its new suite of agentic storefront commerce offerings. These services help organizations prepare, build a strategic roadmap, and ultimately deploy agents that take customers from product discovery through the transaction without having to go through a traditional checkout process.

To prove the technology's capabilities, the consultancy developed a fully operational demo, built with Claude AI, that can shop and check out from a Salesforce commerce store using Stripe as the payment provider.

"Commerce is on the cusp of its next evolutionary phase, and the future is one where customers never have to step foot on a checkout page to complete a purchase," said Studio Science CEO Steve Pruden. "The biggest challenge is most companies don't know what's real and where to start. We're looking to remove that barrier for them."

Studio Science provides commerce services for notable brands such as Sonos, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Advanced Turf Solutions. To learn more about these agentic storefront services, visit our website .

Studio Science is a CX consultancy creating better commerce, customer, and brand experiences through the union of human-centered design and leading technology to make people's lives better. We work with some of the world's largest organizations across a diverse set of industries, using people-centered insights to create end-to-end experiences that truly make a difference. Learn more at www.studioscience.com .

