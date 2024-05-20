Studio Science Joins J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network

The consultancy will join J.P. Morgan Payments' System Integrator Program to help joint clients with payments strategy and implementation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-one customer experience consultancy Studio Science has joined J.P. Morgan Payments ' System Integrator Program to help merchants using J.P. Morgan Payments develop, launch and enhance end-to-end payment solutions.

The System Integrator Program, which launched in March 2024, as part of the larger J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network , brings together J.P. Morgan Payments' extensive suite of payment solutions and its consulting partners to help clients build, implement, expand and optimize payments strategies based on their business needs.

Studio Science and J.P. Morgan Payments have a long history of working together, including Studio Science's implementation of the back-end technology of J.P. Morgan's Payments Partner Network, an on-demand digital platform allowing its clients to discover, search and learn about third-party partners integrated within the J.P. Morgan Payments platform. The Payments Partner Network is built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud and currently lists over 75 partners.

"At Studio Science, we have witnessed the ingenuity of J.P. Morgan Payments first-hand while working with them as a customer experience client of ours," said Steve Pruden, CEO of Studio Science. "To now be able to bring our customer experience and commerce approach to J.P. Morgan Payments merchants as part of this tremendous ecosystem is an incredible opportunity."

"We understand that our clients often face several points of friction in their end-to-end payment experiences," said Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments. "The expansion of our collaboration with Studio Science further enables us to provide integrated and innovative payments solutions that couple the stability and resiliency of our bank with their customer experience expertise to jointly help our clients grow their business, providing what we call 'fintech with foundation.'"

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes nearly $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies, and is number one in USD payments volume.

Studio Science and J.P. Morgan Payments will lead activations demonstrating the power of J.P. Morgan Payments' solutions and Studio Science's services expertise at Salesforce's Connections 2024 conference in Chicago on May 22-23, 2024.

About Studio Science

Studio Science is a CX consultancy creating better commerce, customer, and brand experiences through the union of human-centered design and leading technology to make people's lives better. Our creative, strategy, and technical teams work as an extension of our clients, enabling them to activate their true purpose. We work with some of the world's largest organizations across a diverse set of industries, using people-centered insights to create end-to-end experiences that truly make a difference. Learn more at www.studioscience.com.

