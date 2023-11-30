Studio Shed Introduces the Aspect: Setting a New Standard for ADU Living

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Shed, the prefabricated modular home leader since 2008, today announced its latest innovation – the Aspect. Representing a pinnacle in accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design, the new Aspect model is the result of 15 years of Studio Shed's unwavering dedication to creating the most refined detached small living spaces.

Available as a one-bedroom one-bath (576 square feet) or two-bedroom two-bath (860 square feet), the Aspect is a dream ADU or backyard guest house space. The sleek, modern design comes with flexible floor plans where customers can choose between more living space or storage, and a full kitchen with an island or more dining space. Additional features include floor-to-ceiling windows, add-on closets, and extended roofs for an enhanced outdoor living experience.

"The Aspect is a testament to our deep understanding of our customers' needs cultivated over the past 15 years," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director, Studio Shed. "This model encapsulates the essence of what people value most in their detached small living spaces, distilled into an unparalleled ADU experience that features the best of the best."

Manufactured in Studio Shed's Colorado factory, the Aspect is built to code and shipped nationwide flat-packaged as a kit including both exterior and interior packages. Installation is either do-it-yourself (DIY) or with the help of the Studio Shed ProAssembly Network, which includes over 60 certified contractors throughout the country who manage the delivery and assembly of the unit.

"In the face of evolving ADU regulations nationwide, we are simplifying the entire prefab build process for our customers," said Nova. "Our aim is to make it accessible to everyone, regardless of project size, ensuring a seamless experience from design to installation."

Known for its emphasis on style, quality, and a people-first approach, Studio Shed is the country's premier prefab design-build firm, offering a range of custom and curated residential and commercial spaces, studios, and ADUs.

The Aspect starts at $139,950 and is available online at https://www.studio-shed.com/products/aspect/.

About Studio Shed

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work, and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 states and select locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com.

