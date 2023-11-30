Studio Shed Introduces the Aspect: Setting a New Standard for ADU Living

News provided by

Studio Shed

30 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Shed, the prefabricated modular home leader since 2008, today announced its latest innovation – the Aspect. Representing a pinnacle in accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design, the new Aspect model is the result of 15 years of Studio Shed's unwavering dedication to creating the most refined detached small living spaces.

Continue Reading
Shop Studio Shed’s newest model at 15% off through December 11, 2023.
Shop Studio Shed’s newest model at 15% off through December 11, 2023.

Available as a one-bedroom one-bath (576 square feet) or two-bedroom two-bath (860 square feet), the Aspect is a dream ADU or backyard guest house space. The sleek, modern design comes with flexible floor plans where customers can choose between more living space or storage, and a full kitchen with an island or more dining space. Additional features include floor-to-ceiling windows, add-on closets, and extended roofs for an enhanced outdoor living experience.

"The Aspect is a testament to our deep understanding of our customers' needs cultivated over the past 15 years," said Jeremy Nova, co-founder and creative director, Studio Shed. "This model encapsulates the essence of what people value most in their detached small living spaces, distilled into an unparalleled ADU experience that features the best of the best."

Manufactured in Studio Shed's Colorado factory, the Aspect is built to code and shipped nationwide flat-packaged as a kit including both exterior and interior packages. Installation is either do-it-yourself (DIY) or with the help of the Studio Shed ProAssembly Network, which includes over 60 certified contractors throughout the country who manage the delivery and assembly of the unit.

"In the face of evolving ADU regulations nationwide, we are simplifying the entire prefab build process for our customers," said Nova. "Our aim is to make it accessible to everyone, regardless of project size, ensuring a seamless experience from design to installation."

Known for its emphasis on style, quality, and a people-first approach, Studio Shed is the country's premier prefab design-build firm, offering a range of custom and curated residential and commercial spaces, studios, and ADUs.

The Aspect starts at $139,950 and is available online at https://www.studio-shed.com/products/aspect/.

About Studio Shed
Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work, and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 states and select locations in Canada. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com.

Holly Sprague
VP
Feed Media
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Studio Shed

Also from this source

Studio Shed Expands Multi-Unit Prefab Solutions with New Hospitality Project in North Carolina

Studio Shed, the leading manufacturer of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and backyard structures since 2008, announced the expansion of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.