Studio Shed Launches Industry-First Interactive Virtual Showroom with SPINE

Homeowners can now easily design, visualize, and scale their custom backyard modern sheds and home improvement projects. Tweet this

After experiencing explosive growth in 2020 for small single room studios (120-180 SQ FT) and larger ADUs with integrated kitchens and bathrooms (300-1000 SQ FT), Studio Shed had a record-setting revenue in sales this summer. Today, nine out of ten customers design a fully finished shed with drywall, electricity, interior finishes for use as guest suites, home offices, workout studios and more. Committed to elevating the shopping experience for those customers, the company designed the new virtual showroom to make researching cabinet, flooring, countertops fun and easy, even including interactive views of fully staged interior and exterior layout examples.

"The online 360º configurator is the first of its kind and allows Studio Shed customers to explore backyard modern sheds and ADUs like never before," said Johann Beckford, co-owner & COO of SPINE. "These interactive walkthroughs can be experienced on any device, only require an internet connection, embedded on any webpage, and easily shared on social media."

Studio Shed is redefining the category of prefabricated backyard structures by creating turnkey lifestyle solutions. Delivered flat-packaged as a kit and installed DIY or through the company's network of certified installers, models are going from online customization to home delivery in 6-8 weeks. In addition to the new ADU showroom, the Colorado-based company launched new online financing options this year, location-based tools to identify and manage necessary permits, and exclusive partnerships with leading companies such as Marvin Windows. Tours of the new showroom are available here: https://tour.studio-shed.com/ .

ABOUT STUDIO SHED

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com .

ABOUT SPINE

SPINE is an award-winning, interactive media and 3D visualization studio. For almost two decades, their team has specialized in the creation of high quality, visual assets under the most challenging of circumstances to a wide range of industries not limited to product manufacturing, designers, AEC, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, automotive, cruise lines, and world-class destinations. Services include 3D renderings, animations, video production, interactive 360º Tours, VR walkthroughs, & AR Experiences. For more examples of their work, please visit www.spine3d.com/immersive

SOURCE Studio Shed