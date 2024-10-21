Studio Shed Wins Colorado Innovation Housing Grant and Passes Savings to Customers

Trusted prefab builder offers discounts and efficiency on turnkey ADUs



LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Shed, the Colorado-grown provider of more than 5,400 prefabricated residential and commercial projects since 2008, today announced it will pass on a $240,000 rebate from the State of Colorado directly to its accessory dwelling unit (ADU) customers. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to make prefab housing more accessible, Studio Shed will provide a $2,000 discount on new ADU builds in the state.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) recently named Studio Shed as a preferred vendor in the state's Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP). The recognition comes on the heels of the passage of House Bill 24-1152, which Governor Polis signed into law earlier this year to increase the supply of affordable housing by making it easier for Colorado homeowners to build an ADU.

"We're proud to partner with the State of Colorado to bring the efficiencies of prefab housing to more residents and communities," said Mike Koenig, co-founder and head of business development, Studio Shed. "We have continually refined our manufacturing process over the years, and this longtime experience and expertise enables us to produce high-quality units at scale and deliver them quickly."

For over 16 years, Studio Shed has pioneered the development of prefabricated residential and commercial spaces such as backyard studios often used as home offices, ADUs or "granny flats," short-term rental investments, and multi-unit projects. Known for its custom, eco-friendly designs and national network of vetted contractors and professional installers, the company has streamlined the prefab design and build process for its customers with online 3D design tools, financing options, and engineer-stamped plan sets to help customers navigate the complexities of local building codes and permit regulations.

"Our goal has always been to break down barriers and make housing more attainable," said Koenig. "With permitting and zoning laws changing daily across the country, we guide our customers through every step of the process and tailor each experience to meet their specific regional requirements, from initial pre-sale feasibility to keys in doors, seamlessly."

In its home state of Colorado, the company manages every step of the process in-house, eliminating the need for subcontractors. This dedicated approach ensures consistent lead times and an efficient experience for customers. Orders are typically shipped just 3-4 weeks following permit approval.

Studio Shed units are fully constructed in their factory and assembled on-site without the need for cranes or complicated logistics, making them ideal for both flat build sites and rugged, more remote terrain in Colorado. Shipped as flat-packed kits, each unit is equipped with panelized wall sections, precut roof elements, prepainted siding, and preinstalled operable and fixed windows, significantly shortening the on-site construction timeline and providing a fast and cost-effective alternative to traditional stick builds.

Studio Shed tripled production capacity at its manufacturing facility in 2022 to meet growing demand and rapidly scale its operations. To explore new prefab offerings, visit www.studioshed.com.

About Studio Shed

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work, and play. Several different eco-friendly models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 states, Canada, and beyond.

About the Innovative Housing Incentive Program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP) helps address Colorado's housing shortage by supporting the development and expansion of the state's innovative housing manufacturing businesses. IHIP is part of an emerging suite of OEDIT-affiliated programs that offer housing financing tools to help increase the supply of affordable and attainable housing across Colorado. These programs include the Proposition 123 Affordable Housing Financing Fund, staffing of the Middle Income Housing Authority and work by the Colorado Creative Industries Division via the Community Revitalization and Space to Create programs.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State's economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Cannabis Business Office; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office.

