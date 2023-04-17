Studio Spin Opens Second Location Serving Glenview and Northbrook

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Spin is thrilled to announce the opening of its Glenbrook location. The new studio, located at 2861 Pfingsten Road in Glenview, Illinois, offers residents the same exceptional fitness experience that Studio Spin is known for — a boutique studio setting that delivers a challenging, yet fun, workout that strengthens both the mind and body. They are set to open on April 19, 2023.

"We're excited to bring our unique brand of fitness to the Glenbrook community," said Studio Spin owners, Julie and Jeremy Hafner. "Our focus is on helping people achieve their fitness goals in a welcoming and motivating environment, and we're confident our new location will become a hub for people looking for a fun, energizing workout."

The studio features state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in a modern and stylish space. Each class is led by certified group fitness instructors who are dedicated to helping clients reach their personal fitness goals.

"Our classes are designed to improve cardiovascular fitness, build strength, and increase flexibility," said Jeremy Hafner. "We offer a range of Spin, Strength, Boxing, and Yoga classes that really do cater to all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes. Our instructors are trained to tailor the workout to meet the needs of each client, so everyone can enjoy a challenging and effective workout."

Studio Spin has been serving the Northshore for more than 10 years, and its success has led to the opening of this second location. The Highland Park studio is located at 332 Skokie Valley Road and has developed a loyal following of clients who appreciate the studio's commitment to delivering a unique and effective fitness experience.

The new location will continue to uphold Studio Spin's values of inclusivity, positivity, and promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. The studio's website and social media channels will provide clients with up-to-date information on class schedules, new offerings, and promotions.

For more information on Studio Spin and its new location, please visit their website at https://www.studiospin.com

ABOUT STUDIO SPIN:

Studio Spin is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in group fitness classes including indoor cycling, strength, boxing, and yoga. Its mission is to help clients achieve their fitness goals in a fun, energizing, and welcoming environment. For the last decade, Studio Spin has been a staple in the Northshore, known for its exceptional instructors, personal attention, and high-quality equipment.

