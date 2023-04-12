Studio Supreme Expands to Europe with New Branch Opening

Studio Supreme expands its global reach by opening a new branch in Europe.

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Supreme is proud to announce the official opening of Studio Supreme Films, the company's latest branch located in Estonia. With this expansion, Studio Supreme will now be able to produce a broader range of fictional content, such as movies and series, while continuing to provide high-quality commercial video production services.

Established in 2013, Studio Supreme has become a leading video production company known for its exceptional quality, creativity, and dedication to meeting clients' needs. By opening Studio Supreme Films in Estonia, the company can now extend its scope of reach, taking on more ambitious projects that require cinematic storytelling expertise.

The decision to expand into Estonia was made after carefully considering the country's flourishing e-industry, favorable tax incentives, and access to top-notch talent. Estonia's strategic location, at the crossroads of Northern and Eastern Europe, also makes it a prime destination for productions looking to explore the region's diverse landscapes.

With Studio Supreme Films, the company can now offer a full range of video production services, from ideation to post-production, for both commercial and fictional projects. The branch will be headed by a team of experienced filmmakers, including acclaimed director and Studio Supreme co-founder Olivier Hero Dressen.

"We are thrilled to open Studio Supreme Films in Estonia and to expand our capabilities to create even more compelling and creative content," said Dressen. "We believe this new branch will bring a fresh perspective and a new level of storytelling to our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with talented filmmakers from all around the world."

The opening of Studio Supreme Films marks an essential milestone for Studio Supreme as it continues to grow and adapt to the changing needs of the industry. Studio Supreme is poised to remain leading with its innovative approach, world-class talent, and dedication to excellence.

