Studio Three Announces Expansion to Austin

Founded in 2015 by the principals at BlitzLake – a vertically-integrated real estate company with interests in fitness, hospitality, commodity trading and other strategic investment platforms – the expansion of Studio Three to Austin is preceded by the company's first three indoor locations in Chicago, Illinois in the River North, Lincoln Park, and most recently, Fulton Market neighborhoods.

Expansion to the Austin market represents a natural progression for the company's first foray outside of Illinois.

"We are thrilled to introduce Studio Three to Austin," said David Blitz, CEO, Studio Three. "There is an incomparable energy in this city, and its continued growth in residents, hospitality, culture, and tourism is exactly what we're seeking when it comes to exciting cities that align with our brand. We believe our members-first philosophy and our experiential, integrated approach to fitness will draw a fantastic community of wellness enthusiasts."

Studio Three will join several esteemed tenants already announced at Fifth and Brazos, including the 229-room Thompson Austin hotel, showcasing food and beverage outlets by the award-winning Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano; tommie, a micro-lifestyle hotel with 197 keys; and Sienna at The Thompson, a 331-unit luxury apartment complex.

Studio Three's team has upheld a longtime professional relationship with Magellan.

"Working with the city of Austin and the team at Magellan on this milestone expansion for Studio Three has been very rewarding," added Blitz. "Their vision for Fifth and Brazos – starting with this superb location and extending to building architecture, environmentally-friendly construction and commitment to state-of-the-art technology – makes it a win."

"We are excited to announce the first retailer that will call Sienna at The Thompson home, which will bring daily activity to our ground floor and added convenience to our residents," said Brian Gordon, executive vice president of Magellan Development Group. "At Sienna at The Thompson, we've designed spaces to encourage socializing, creativity and easy living. The addition of the new tenants will reinforce that notion by catering to the community's wellness lifestyle. Studio Three further complements our vision to deliver modern lifestyle conveniences to building residents, as well as expand the choices available to the downtown Austin community and beyond."

With an interior vision brought to life by the award-winning team at Gensler, Studio Three will emerge as an uplifting fitness epicenter. Fueled by its vibrant downtown surroundings – coupled with the dynamism of a caring, highly engaged set of elite instructors – Studio Three's interiors will be crafted with intention, encouraging goal setting, growth and a sense of family among like-minded wellness devotees.

Gensler's design unites three disciplines under one roof. Well-appointed spaces center around the member and funnel energy and character into each of the three studios, each offering a distinct mood to match the fitness experience:

Interval. Here, the workout centers around timed bursts of energy, so the room is anchored by an impressive countdown clock. Linear lighting contrasts with a dark interior, steering the mind towards the heart-pumping task at hand.

The rounded cycle theater focuses rider attention on the instructor – much like the spokes of a wheel – setting the stage for a thrilling ride.

The rounded cycle theater focuses rider attention on the instructor – much like the spokes of a wheel – setting the stage for a thrilling ride. Yoga. In this studio, a soft glow envelops yogis from all angles. Natural illumination from the outside washes over the space, while interior fixtures create a canopy of light above. The result is a calm, comfortable space that is further grounded with incorporation of organic materials.

The customized experience also extends to the equipment that is foundational to Studio Three's signature workouts. State-of-the-art fitness design and technology play an integral role – harmonizing heart and soul with science and performance. Upgraded studio bikes and accompanying software, weights and benches are designed by renowned innovator Eric Villency, whose unmatched expertise places Studio Three in a league of its own. He works closely with the Studio Three team to continually expand and bring new innovations to light.

Members will enjoy an interactive mobile app for discovering new classes and instructors, scheduling, checking in, celebrating milestones and more.

Studio Three Austin is slated to open Summer 2022. The team is currently conducting a search for key leadership positions.

Visit www.studiothree.com for more information and follow at @studiothree.

About Studio Three. Studio Three, Chicago's leading fitness boutique since 2015, encompasses three elite fitness studios under one roof: Interval, Cycle, and Yoga. The first concept of its kind, Studio Three unites these effective disciplines with best-in-class instructors, cutting edge technology, custom-designed performance equipment, striking interiors and a fiercely loyal community.

Studio Three has three Chicago locations in River North, Lincoln Park and Fulton Market. For more information, visit www.studiothree.com and follow at @studiothree.

