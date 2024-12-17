Studio TNT partners with Mesmor Studio to produce original IP Sea Pups

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio TNT, Korea's leading animation planning and production company, has partnered with India's Mesmor Studio to co-produce 'Sea Pups', an original animation IP developed by Studio TNT.

The project was officially announced at MIPCOM, the world's largest content market held in Cannes, France, and their collaboration is attracting attention because it could serve as an example of how a cross-border partnership(Korea-India co-produce) can succeed in the animation industry. The two studios are combining their creative capabilities to produce the animation 'Sea Pups', and aims to make it an animation loved by viewers around the world, beyond Asia, through its creative storytelling and attractive visuals.

Hojin Lee, CEO of Korea's animation production company Studio TNT, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "The Sea Pups project showcases what potential can be achieved when the animation industries in Korea and India collaborate. Sea Pups is an original IP of Studio TNT, and we are very proud that we get to bring this exciting series to life with Mesmor Studio. This project is very meaningful to us because we believe that it will bring joy and teach lessons to children all over the world."

Studio TNT first made its name with the children's comedy show 'Hero Circle,' and has since built a reputation by producing various high-quality contents. With the 'Sea Pups' project, Studio TNT is looking to establish itself as a major player in the global animation market beyond Asia.

In 2023, Studio TNT participated in the French MIP Junior and Singapore ATF, and has achieved results by signing content distribution and co-production contracts. Its representative animations include 'Hero Circle' and 'Mushymon Days', and it plans to further solidify its position in the global market through the new project.

