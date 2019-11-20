Studio Vineyards in Fallbrook, California with Patrick & Sydne Gilbert Featured in Latest Solar Cribs Episode from SunPower By Stellar Solar

FALLBROOK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, a SunPower Master Dealer and San Diego-based solar installer founded in 1998, has released a new episode of their acclaimed "Solar Cribs" series that features a dynamic Fallbrook, California couple who power their home, production studio, and vineyard with an 8kW solar system designed and installed by SunPower by Stellar Solar. The unique, flat-roof ballasted system that utilizes UniRac racking that does not penetrate the roof was designed to be future-proofed to enable easy expansion or reconfiguration of the system.

The episode features Patrick and Sydne Gilbert, who over the past several years have completely transformed the beautiful hillside property into a producing vineyard that they oversee. They also built a concrete, soundproof production studio that enables Patrick, an accomplished still and motion picture photographer, to work on the property. Their solar array sits on top of the studio.

Patrick was a long-time employee of Sony Professional Video division and also worked with several companies within Sony including Sony Systems Integration and Sony TV and Pictures. Patrick also managed several other production facilities for McDonnell Douglas (Microdata) and the Mercy Health group.

The Gilbert's vetted several San Diego solar companies and found that none had the combination of longevity, great customer reviews and financial stability to be around for the long haul. They also respected the educational approach that SunPower by Stellar Solar brought to their project. Patrick did his homework on San Diego solar companies and the combination of SunPower by Stellar Solar's track record and the consultative approach of energy consultant Zac Dowell won him over. "I was shocked by the number of solar companies in the area that came in either ill-prepared or not educated on the product and technology they represented. Zac came in and worked with us to develop the solar solution that we were looking for - it was a no-brainer for us to go with go with SunPower by Stellar Solar. We also loved the idea of the possibility of being the subject of one of their very cool Solar Cribs episodes, which also came to fruition.

SunPower by Stellar energy consultant Zac Dowell helped Patrick and Sydne conceptualize and design the system that would meet their current needs and be easily expanded upon in the future. Zac, who is also an accomplished musician, found many common bonds with Patrick and Sydne and utilized Patrick's studio to photograph his music-focused furniture line. He had this to say about the project. "Working with clients like Sydne and Patrick was so rewarding and I loved seeing their plan become reality. Helping them design the right system was fantastic but getting to know them was even better. I am so proud of our entire team for delivering on this project. The impact energy independence has on our customers affects their lives in such a positive way - and I'm grateful to be a part of that process."

This episode of Solar Cribs was produced by the SunPower by Stellar Solar creative team of writer and producer David Boylan and cameraman and editor Brooks Venters.

