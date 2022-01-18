Studio X Names Jeff Allyn as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio X, a global innovation studio reimagining the future of work in energy exploration, announced today the appointment of Jeff Allyn as Chief Executive Officer.

Allyn brings more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles, driving expansion of startups and large business units. Most recently, Allyn served as Vice President of Operations at Simpler Trading, a premier trading community with over 200 years of combined market experience. Prior to Simpler Trading, Allyn served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at NXT Board, Chief Revenue Office (CRO) at Carnegie Technologies and LocationSmart, as well as President of Locaid Technologies.

"Jeff brings the right kind of innovative background and digital tech experience for a burgeoning company like ours," said Francesco Menapace, General Manager of Exploration Technology at Shell. "We're very excited to welcome him and look forward to great things ahead."

Allyn's experience taking companies to new heights, coupled with his passionate leadership style, put him at perfect pace with innovators at Studio X, who are challenging the R&D status quo and launching innovative products with the goal of reimagining energy exploration. The November 2021 launch of the "Go With the Flow" tool is an example of the kind of products the company and the future of crowdsourced technology has to offer.

"I am humbled and excited to have been selected to lead Studio X into our next phase of growth," said Allyn. "I look forward to working with the team to build on an already incredible foundation. Together we will evolve the global exploration and energy space fueled by technology to capture the enormous opportunity before us."

Allyn succeeds Paul Genberg, who had served as interim CEO since January 2021 and is now Head of Product at Studio X.

About Studio X

Studio X launched in September 2020 with three products focused specifically on energy exploration and discovery: Xeek, XCover and SixLab. By offering software tools, on-demand work, prize-winning challenges, mentorship opportunities and more to energy innovators, we believe we can fuel big ideas, connect a distributed network of global experts with remote work opportunities and crowdsource bold solutions to make the ideas of today into the industry-leading tools for tomorrow. For more information visit www.x.studio .

