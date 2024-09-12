Studio71 Onboards Over 60 Premium Channels Boosting Its YouTube Network By More Than a Billion Monthly Views

VivziePop (10+ M subscribers), Anthony & Ana (8+ M subscribers), Daz Games (8+ M subscribers), Among The Dozens of Top Creators Who Have Joined Studio71 This Year

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio71 is growing its network by a billion additional monthly views through video distribution and advertising partnerships with dozens of top creators across several verticals such as animation, comedy, gaming, relationships, and inspirational content. The new roster of creators have an aggregate following of over 250 Million across platforms.

Studio71 will enable these creators to amplify their YouTube revenues by gaining access to Studio71's roster of top brand partners and ad tech tools. Studio71 also has multiple seven figure upfront deals across major media agencies and brands, which allow it to place premium ads across channels in its network. In addition to providing advertising support, Studio71 also protects intellectual property for its digital creators through its Rights Management Team that leverages dedicated tools to identify and monetize any infringing uploads.

"This year our team has focused on signing an eclectic mix of creators with high quality content and a strong loyal fanbase," said Joseph Marchese, Executive Vice President, Creator Partnerships. "By prioritizing content quality and engagement, we're able to create a strong offering for brands looking to partner with YouTube's best."

Among the creators joining Studio71's network this year include: VivziePop (1.4 Billion total views), who is an animator, writer, and director named Vivienne Medrano, whose channel features animated films and songs. Medrano created the musical television series "Hazbin Hotel" on Amazon Prime, which generated millions of views since it launched in 2019.

Within the comedy space, Studio71 has brought on Ryan George (589M total views), a Canadian writer, actor, and comedian whose known for his hilarious "Pitch Meetings" series; Chris & Jack (1.1B total views), featuring comics Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena who create hilarious comedic sketches of all shapes and sizes ranging from Sci-Fi, Heists, animation, movie tropes, and absurdist bits to fun new experiments. Their channel Chris & Jack is all about laughs and highlighting their special friendship.

Studio71 also welcomes into its gaming roster Darren "Daz" Blackmore (2.8B total views), an English YouTuber better known as Daz Games for his gaming and reaction videos, which include hilarious sketches and his signature Daz Watches series.

Hugely popular Anthony & Ana (5.9B total views) are now part of Studio71's network with their AA Family channel & their couples channel, AntXAnna. Anna Maria and Anthony Jones have two children and have attracted millions of fans for their including vlogs, pranks, couple challenges and more.

Additionally joining is Matt Fraser (59M total views), America's Top Psychic Medium, New York Times Bestselling Author, and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment. His channel features Matt's over-the-top personality, natural wit & uncanny psychic readings that have allowed him to bring healing, hope and laughter to a global audience. Added to the network is also Joey Kidney (70M total views), who provides insightful advice and counseling to his viewers who have experienced love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

In June, Studio71 announced an advertising partnership with Dhar Mann, the mission-driven entrepreneur, filmmaker, and the highest-viewed scripted content creator in the world with over 60 billion video views across platforms. Mann releases content on a steady programming schedule, premiering 7 scripted videos per week on YouTube, which garner upwards of 5-10 million views per video.

Studio71's creator network generates over 14 billion monthly views across YouTube, Connected TVs, and social media platforms. Studio71's signing efforts are led by Marchese and VPs Matt Barker, Matt Brannen and Oran O'Carroll.

About Studio71

Studio71 is a global media company that produces and distributes premium, brand-safe content across all video platforms. The Studio71 content division produces thousands of original videos for Studio71′s owned and operated channels, podcasts, and apps and publishes over 1,800 partnered creator channels that generate over 14 billion monthly views across YouTube, Connected TVs, and social media platforms. The Studio71 sales division connects advertisers with Studio71′s top digital creators for targeted media campaigns and custom-branded content. Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, and Toronto.

