Studion, a new brand for a healthier world through Learning and Life Sciences

Studion

19 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extension Engine and Agilathon are now joined under the new brand, Studion. This branded union comes after more than a decade of shared leadership and collaboration with both organizations. Studion leverages the collective strengths of two industry leaders to create the world's most engaging digital experiences for Learning and Life Sciences, globally and at scale.

As the Learning and Life Sciences industries increasingly transition to digital formats, the need to connect with audiences, meet accessibility demands, and provide engaging experiences has never been more critical. Studion bridges the human experience and technology through proprietary methods and techniques to retain audiences. An end-to-end, tech-agnostic approach, ensures that the efficacy and protocols of programs remain seamless and intact.

Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at ObvioHealth, lauds Studion's expertise in Life Sciences: "Studion's Life Sciences practice really understands the complexity of building technology in clinical trials, and as a truly great partner, provides innovative thinking to help us streamline our approach."

Damian Saccocio, Vice President of Technology and Analytics at Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), highlights Studion's commitment. "What sets Studion apart is not just their technological prowess but also their commitment to a true partnership with MLT. They have been with us at every step, from initial vision setting to design and development and into operations–their expertise is deep but their commitment and flexibility to work with us on evolving needs and requirements sets them apart."

Studion believes that healthy, empowered individuals lead to a better world, and it's through Learning and Life Sciences that more people can thrive.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Evan Brown
Email: [email protected]

For more information about Studion and its transformative digital experiences, please visit [Studion's Website](https://www.gostudion.com/).

About Studion
Studion is a leading provider of transformative digital experiences for Learning and Life Sciences. With a global team of experts, Studion specializes in translating programs into customized digital experiences, from design to operations, at scale. The company believes in the power of technology to bridge the human experience, delivering deep engagement and meaningful outcomes for clients and their audiences.

SOURCE Studion

