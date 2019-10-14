StudioNow Spins Out Octerra, a SaaS Company Providing End-to-End Marketing Procurement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StudioNow, the leading content production marketplace for top brands, agencies and media companies, today announced the launch of Octerra, a SaaS marketing procurement solutions company. Spun out as a standalone entity, Octerra empowers marketers to make their entire production ecosystem more transparent, efficient, and diverse.

StudioNow CEO and Founder, David Mason, will continue to lead StudioNow and will also become Chairman of Octerra. David Corts, StudioNow's longtime President and COO, will become CEO of the newly established Octerra.

"For the past 12 years, StudioNow has been instrumental in helping large brands and media companies scale up content creation," said Mason. "We created Octerra to solve a clear challenge facing the industry: the current model for sourcing, procuring and managing the production process continues to be slow, manual and costly."

Octerra is the only solution for both the buy-side and sell-side of the production ecosystem. Its streamlined, one-stop platform delivers a transparent bidding process where the selection of production vendors, pricing, and best value are revealed in an unbiased, trustworthy manner. The Octerra software, developed in-house at StudioNow over the past three years, is already being used by some of the world's premier brands including Mastercard and AB InBev, among others.

Octerra also provides a collaborative workspace that centralizes workflows around every aspect of the vendor management, production sourcing, and creative bidding processes, enabling brand marketers and agencies to boost productivity, make better procurement decisions, finalize contracts faster, and track supplier diversity.

"By providing comprehensive visibility into timeframes, production costs and final deliverables, Octerra helps marketers and agencies work together to achieve their common goals with greater scale and efficiency," said Corts. "Octerra also empowers its clients with data and insights to let them work smarter and optimize return on production spending."

About StudioNow

StudioNow is the No. 1 Content Production Marketplace. StudioNow works directly with top-tier brands, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Walgreens, Bridgestone, Netflix and many more companies, delivering high-quality video at scale through a curated global network of over 12,000 of the world's top ranked producers, animators, editors and photographers. StudioNow also offers on-premise strategic services through its team of elite producers that help clients develop long-term, in-house content production programs. For more information about StudioNow, or to get high-quality content at scale for your business, visit studionow.com .

About Octerra

Octerra is the marketing industry's leading SaaS Procurement platform for marketing production, giving brands and their agencies real-time visibility and oversight into their entire production spend so they can more accurately measure ROI. Octerra provides brands, agencies and vendors a platform that delivers a transparent bidding process where the selection of vendors, pricing and best value are revealed in a trusted manner. For more information, visit octerra.com .

