'Studios', A North Sixth Group Company, Enters Market As Full-Suite Content Marketing And Production House Fueled By An Innovative KPI-Driven Approach

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studios, A North Sixth Group Company ("Studios") today announced its official launch.

Studios is a full-suite, modern marketing, content and production house. Led by industry veteran Valerie Leary, Studios deploys an internal team of creative professionals rounded out with a partner network of experts across a range of marketing and content services, including video and podcast production, demand and lead generation, digital marketing, content and storytelling, and design and creative services.

All Studios outputs and engagements are fully informed by modern data and analytics methodology as well as KPIs to ensure alignment between each client's marketing needs and their desired business outcomes.

"The marketing landscape has reached a point where the balance of art and science play an equally critical role in achieving business outcomes for a brand," said Valerie Leary, Head of Studios, A North Sixth Group Company. "The mission of Studios is to capture the 'lightning in a bottle' moment at which art becomes action and amplify that flashpoint through data-backed metrics that enable us to optimize marketing outputs against our clients' specific business outcomes."

The Studios production team is led by Michael Mehlhorn, who previously headed multimedia, creative and video for leading technology and consumer companies including Splash and Conductor. The Studios content team is led by seasoned copywriting and editorial industry professional Erik Helin. Both Mehlhorn and Helin will report into Leary in her role as head of Studios.

Studios is backed by North Sixth Group, a family office holding company focused on investing in Pasion, Purpose and Progress. The Studios business unit is fully integrated with other holdings across the North Sixth Group family of companies.

For more information on Studios, visit www.studiosnsg.com.

North Sixth Group LLC, is a family office holding company. The company has wholly owned and minority interests in a variety of investments across multiple sectors all sharing a common vision of Passion, Purpose and Progress. Included in the North Sixth Group family of companies are leading public relations firm N6A, modern marketing and content house Studios, professional European football club SS Campobasso, and other holdings across media, marketing, technology, sports and entertainment, and emerging markets. Additionally, North Sixth Group dedicates financial, networking and human capital resources to community-based and philanthropic initiatives geared toward Passion, Purpose and Progress.

