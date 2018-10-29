Studios Set the Backdrop for 'Destination Scientology' in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's "DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY," the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, announces a new episode featuring the San Fernando Valley, California, premiering October 29, 2018.

"DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY" airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

About "Destination Scientology: The Valley"

Formerly vast swaths of citrus orchards and old Hollywood movie sets, today the San Fernando Valley has morphed into a land of aerospace pioneers, global entertainment giants and diverse, growing communities. Known the world over as home to major film and television studios, what really makes the Valley tick is the diverse people who live and work there.

This incredible mix of ethnicities, backgrounds and artistic expertise has given rise to a culture all of its own. And building strong ties among the community, giving them tools to create a better world, is the challenge this Church embraces on a daily basis. Whether opening its 1,000-seat auditorium for use by local nonprofits, forging a partnership with local police officers to combat crime and drug use, or racing to the frontlines of a wildfire to support first responders, as this episode showcases, the Valley Church is the ultimate good neighbor. Hear from local Scientologists, including those who work behind the scenes in the film and television industry, as they extol life in the Valley and the positive impact the Church has had on them and their community.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.TV and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

