StudioSIX5 Celebrates 21 Years of Interior Design Innovation and Passion

Senior Living Giant Kicks Off Next Chapter with New Website, Principals

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StudioSIX5, the award-winning, global, Austin-based commercial interior design firm, today celebrates its 21st anniversary, unveiling an elevated and sophisticated new website and an expanded leadership vision for its next chapter. See the website at www.studiosix5.com .

The principals of StudioSIX5: Jose Patiño, Karla M. Jackson, Dean Maddalena, Claire Richards, and Shauna Revo.

Founded in 2003 by Dean Maddalena, StudioSIX5 is an established, national leader in senior living design. SS5 ranks as the fourth largest-grossing commercial interior design firm in Austin, according to The Austin Business Journal's 2023 survey. SS5 employs more than 60 people locally and provides turnkey services in interior design, master planning, 3D modeling, product design, branding, procurement and installation.

SS5 revolutionized the senior living market with a hospitality-driven approach that included thoughtful lighting and ergonomic design with custom furnishings and specialized flooring and finishes tailored for seniors.

"When we started the firm in 2003, we shifted the outlook of senior living; it was uninspired, traditional and had no personality," says President Maddalena. "We changed the paradigm, bringing a passion for improving lives with environments that celebrate life."

Now in its 21st year, SS5 is carrying its expertise into multifamily housing , student living , and affordable housing as well as hospitality . The firm's expanded focus is living for all generations. The new website embodies this vision while elevating the brand to meet the quality of its work.

SS5 recently has promoted three new principals to help take the company forward, joining Maddalena and Principal Karla M. Jackson, who directs the senior living studio. Principal Claire Richards directs SS5's multifamily housing, student living and hospitality studio. Principal Shauna Revo is one of the firm's senior project managers. Associate Principal Jose Patiño is director of IT. Find photos of all principals linked here .

StudioSIX5 this month will complete its largest senior living community to date, The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a flagship community from developer Kisco and real estate investment trust company Welltower. On 8.5 acres, The Carnegie offers a continuum of lifestyle options from independent living residences to assisted living and memory support. The state-of-the art design features multiple premium dining venues, intellectual programming, five-star services, and underground parking.

Early this year, SS5 completed Bellamy by Greystar , a 347-unit multifamily complex in the Emory University area of Atlanta. This stylish, urban apartment complex serves a new hospital and campus, providing amenity and co-working spaces for medical students, nurses, doctors, undergraduate and graduate students.

A 423-unit student living project, Accolade at Auburn , opens in fall 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. Geared toward graduate students, upperclassmen and young professors, this Greystar complex offers nearly 10,000 square feet of large amenity spaces. The design immerses residents in the local culture and provides amazing views of the Auburn University football stadium. See project photos and renderings linked here .

