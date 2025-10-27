Studocu Launches AI Study Tool Built on 50M+ Verified Student Resources

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studocu has announced the launch of Studocu AI, a new study tool designed to help students cut through scattered materials and prepare for exams. Built on a foundation of more than 50 million peer-shared notes, practice materials, and study guides, Studocu AI integrates lecture recording, quiz generation, structured note creation and the ability to collaborate with classmates in one single platform.

Studocu AI tool

Unlike general-purpose AI apps, Studocu AI draws on a decade of student-shared resources and study behavior from over 120,000 institutions worldwide, ensuring outputs are directly relevant to real coursework and can be trusted for exam preparation.

Key Features of Studocu AI:

Organize Coursework : Upload documents, PDFs, slides, or lecture recordings into a project and combine them with resources from Studocu.

: Upload documents, PDFs, slides, or lecture recordings into a project and combine them with resources from Studocu. Summarize Material : Generate structured study notes by combining multiple resources into a single, coherent overview.

: Generate structured study notes by combining multiple resources into a single, coherent overview. Practice and Revise : Turn study content into multiple-choice quizzes to reinforce learning and check comprehension.

: Turn study content into multiple-choice quizzes to reinforce learning and check comprehension. Collaborate with Classmates : Share workspaces to co-create study notes, practice questions, and organize group projects.

: Share workspaces to co-create study notes, practice questions, and organize group projects. Ask AI with Context: Receive explanations based on uploaded materials, with the option to connect directly to high-quality peer-shared resources on Studocu.

This integrated approach is designed to give students the efficiency of AI with the trust of highly relevant, academic content.

Quote

"We built Studocu AI with the insights of more than 10 years of student-verified content — 50 million study documents. Studocu AI has all the course-specific context that ChatGPT lacks, with data on the patterns of how a billion student study sessions have gone. Our goal is to make studying more effective and help students," said Stephen Ballot, Chief Product Officer at Studocu.

About Studocu

Studocu is a global study platform designed to support university and high school students with peer-shared materials and AI-powered learning tools contextualized to their courses. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Studocu continues its mission to make education more accessible and collaborative worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805730/Studocu_AI_Tool.jpg

