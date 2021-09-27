Study: 60% of Cannabis Users Report They Would Get High with a Grandparent

The survey revealed that of those who consume cannabis, over half reach for edibles, like gummies or baked goods, over smoking and vaping. Additionally, 53% of respondents say that through the pandemic they have increased their consumption of edibles. They also found that over half (54%) wish the effects of their edibles kicked in faster, while nearly two thirds (62%) of respondents prefer edibles with little or no cannabis taste.

"The 'Americans and Cannabis Consumption Survey' confirmed what our team at Azuca has believed for years: edibles are the future of the cannabis industry," said Kim Sanchez Rael, President & CEO of Azuca. "The survey also reveals there is still a need to educate Americans about cannabis. While consumer demand is growing exponentially, now is the time to bring sophisticated and approachable products to market that people can trust."

Among the survey's key findings:

More than two thirds (70%) of Americans know the difference between THC and CBD. Additionally, nearly one-half (45%) know what microdosing is and how to do it. Cannabis Wellness : Overall, 58% of Americans believe cannabis is the future of pain management. For cannabis users, 64% report they consume for relaxation; 40% say for pain management, 43% say for sleep aid, 37% say for health and wellness and 39% say for recreation.

METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online using Survey Monkey among a national sample of 1,089 people spanning across U.S. geographic regions and income levels. Over half the respondents identified as cannabis consumers. The survey sample was weighted to reflect the gender distribution and the age distribution across the 18-60+ age brackets in the U.S.

