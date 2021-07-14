Study Abroad Ed-tech Leap Brings Simona Campbell Aboard as VP for North America

Vaibhav Singh, the co-founder of Leap , said, "Simona is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of scaling initiatives in complex and dynamic environments. US and Canada are key markets for Leap. Simona will lead our efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships, launch strategic higher ed projects and drive advocacy for international students in them, thus helping millions of students fulfill their global ambitions. I am delighted to have her aboard."

Simona Campbell is a distinguished ed-tech leader in North America, with over 15 years of experience across strategy and operations. She joins Leap as the Vice President, International University Relations and will lead Leap's operations in the region.

Before Leap, she was the Vice President, General Manager at 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology. At 2U, she oversaw partnerships with several key university partners and multiple product lines, focused on program success and strategic growth.

Prior to 2U, she held roles including as assistant dean of the MBA Program Office at Georgetown University and as a derivatives analyst for Goldman Sachs. She won a silver medal as the coxswain for the US rowing team at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and was named to the Washington Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list in 2018.

Speaking on her appointment, Campbell said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Leap at a time when the company is poised for growth, as increasing access and opportunity through education has been an integral part of my career to date. I am happy that Leap recognizes the importance of bringing together key stakeholders in the higher education ecosystem, to democratize access to international education."

Campbell has a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. She currently resides in Arlington VA, with her family.

Since its inception Leap has helped over 20,000 students in their study abroad journey and aims to serve 150,000 students in the current academic year. In February 2021, the company raised $17 million in Series B funding led by ﻿Jungle Ventures﻿, along with ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿ and ﻿Owl Ventures﻿. The total funding raised by Leap to date stands at $22.5 million.

About Leap

Founded in 2019, Leap ( leapfinance.com and leapscholar.com ) is India's first online platform to offer end-to-end services for students pursuing international education & careers. With offices across the globe including the US and India, Leap offers counseling services, visa services, education loans, and other financial products tailored for international students. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Jungle Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures among others.

