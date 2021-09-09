Study abroad platform Leap raises $ 55 million in Series C round led by Owl Ventures

Leap is building the infrastructure to enable students to pursue international higher education. It runs a million-member strong community of international study aspirants in South Asia and has helped over 60,000 students in their study abroad journey over the last 18 months. Leap's product suite caters to the end-to-end needs of the community right from international test preparation, professional admissions counseling, student loans, international student bank accounts, foreign currency remittance, and international career guidance.

Vaibhav Singh co-founder of Leap shared, "We have seen an unprecedented demand from students to move abroad this year as international borders open post-Covid. Our community-led approach coupled with a comprehensive product suite for all international student needs is truly differentiated. Not surprisingly we have seen explosive growth. We expect million-plus students from the region to move abroad in the next 12 months. This raise positions us perfectly to capture a lion's share of that demand. We are excited to continue to have the backing of marquee global investors who are aligned on our mission to democratize access to global education."

Amit Patel, Managing Director, Owl Ventures said, "Leap is on the trajectory to become the preeminent study abroad platform for students. The overseas education market is fragmented where there is no single one-stop solution. It can be very confusing for students to know where to begin preparation, what colleges they should target, and how they are going to afford to pay for their education. Leap is creating a comprehensive platform that addresses all of the needs of students. Owl Ventures is excited to deepen our partnership with Vaibhav, Arnav, and the Leap team to make studying abroad a reality for as many students as possible."

Leap will utilize the new capital infusion for multi-dimensional growth. The company intends to extend its service suite to students across SE Asia and MENA regions and enable them to pursue their global education aspirations across more than 20 destination countries.

Further, Leap intends to broaden its product portfolio to offer more innovative solutions to international students. Some of the products in the pipeline include an international student credit card and insurance products. The company is also building a suite of offerings to help international students succeed on campus once they have made the move abroad.

Commenting on the company's plans, co-founder Arnav Kumar stated, " We are building the rails for global student mobility. Over the past year, we have built the product suite to cover an international students' lifecycle. We have also put in place a scalable playbook that is replicable across geographies. We will continue to build new product lines and deepen the existing ones to offer delightful experiences to international students across the globe."

Amit Anand, Founding Partner of Jungle Ventures added, "Trust and Affordability is the key to unleash the full potential of the Study Abroad sector. The team at Leap has done a great job in leveraging the advancements in the ed-tech and fintech sectors, to create a predictable, transparent, and best-in-class experience for students looking to pursue overseas education and related financing. We are excited to increase our commitment significantly with this round and continue to help Arnav and Vaibhav build the largest platform globally serving international students."

"Over the last 18 months since founding, the Leap team has been agile and has materially expanded their offering across multiple needs of students looking to study abroad, including financing, counselling, and test prep. The desire for Indian students to study abroad is stronger than ever and we believe that Leap, with its vertically integrated strategy, can become the leading platform enabling these students," said Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital India.

In August 2021, the company announced that it plans to hire 500 employees by the end of the year, in India and abroad, to fortify its product and technology stack.

About Leap

Founded in 2019, Leap ( leapfinance.com and leapscholar.com ) is the first online platform to offer end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Bangalore (India), Leap offers counselling services, visa services, education loans, and other financial products tailored for international students.

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital fund in the world focused on the education technology market with over $1.3 billion in assets under management. The Silicon Valley-based firm invests in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum encompassing PreK-12, higher education, and the future of work (career mobility/professional learning). Owl Ventures has deep domain expertise and leverages a global network of Limited Partners, investors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

SOURCE Leap