Study: Azuca TiME INFUSION™ Helps Reduce Waste, Save Money & Improve Efficiencies in Edibles Manufacturing

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuca, the leading all-natural, fast-acting cannabis edibles ingredient brand, today released its new white paper, Stability and Waste Solutions for Edibles Manufacturers. The study reveals that Azuca's proprietary technology, TiME INFUSION™, not only offers solutions for fast onset and offset consumption, but also helps manufacturers by improving production cost and efficiency by reducing waste of active cannabinoids and combating other obstacles still plaguing the industry.

"We created Azuca TiME INFUSION™ to fill a void in the marketplace for fast-acting, predictable and consistent products consumers could trust, but as the industry matures, we realize the benefits of a successful delivery system stretch further," said Ron Silver, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Azuca. "We're pleased to offer technology uniquely designed to improve the manufacturing process. We help companies save money, cut waste and revolutionize the market by bringing best-in-class edibles to a larger audience."

Currently, the industry standard for producing commercial scale edibles is to add the cannabis distillate as a raw ingredient into a recipe. While this method is generally effective, challenges do exist. Due to the natural texture of the distillate, the cannabis sticks to everything it touches: hands, bowls, mixing equipment, etc. creating "transfer loss." Additionally, when adding heat to cook the edibles, potency of the THC can be lost. When transfer and potency losses are combined, edibles manufacturers report an average cannabinoid loss of 15-20%. Overall, the study found when the reduction in transfer and potency losses provided by Azuca TiME INFUSION™ are combined, the total waste during the process is reduced by up to 65%.

Azuca TiME INFUSION™ is a process that makes cannabinoid molecules water friendly, and enables faster uptake, beginning immediately in the mouth and avoiding the liver where cannabinoids are degraded and absorption is slowed. Traditional edible products on the market take up to 90 minutes to take effect, however Azuca's are made to take effect within 15 minutes. Azuca's product line consists of a variety of chef-quality, innovative ingredients like syrups and sugars which can be used to create edibles that both taste great and act quickly. In addition to Azuca's licensed products, the company specializes in expert product development and can work with numerous raw ingredient applications.

Other key findings in the study include:

EASY TO USE: A key benefit to integrating Azuca TiME INFUSION ™ into an existing edibles manufacturing process is that it does not require significant training or large capital expenditures, making the transition to Azuca TiME INFUSION ™ seamless and trouble free.

EASY TO STORE: Traditionally edibles are impacted by temperature variations that cause imperfections in the final products. In contrast, products formulated with Azuca TiME INFUSION ™ are stable at a broad range of temperatures and do not leech or crystallize cannabis distillate when temperature fluctuates. This benefit offers peace of mind when shipping products in the middle of the summer heat or storing them in cold or even freezing temperatures.

EASY TO CONSUME: Azuca TiME INFUSION ™ allows a more predictable experience for consumers with its fast onset and offset technology. Partnering companies like Wana Brands report incredible growth since launching the technology in their gummies.

EASY TO IMPLEMENT: Azuca TiME INFUSION™ technology can be implemented in a matter of hours without purchasing expensive or unreliable equipment, meaning anyone from a large corporation or a small cannabis start-up can use Azuca to help their manufacturing process run smoother.

Azuca's white paper highlights a case study of how Wana Brands, the No. 1 edibles brand in North America, has benefited from implementing Azuca TiME INFUSION™ into their manufacturing process and line of fast-acting gummies, Wana Quick. Wana Quick Gummies are now best-sellers, currently available in Colorado, California and Canada, with more expansion on the horizon. The process was simple, cost effective, and end consumers love the experience.

"We have been carefully - some might say obsessively - tracking the space for two years, and we have tried every product that we can get our hands on in the marketplace," said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands. "We didn't personally find that most of them were very effective in terms of delivering quick onset, so we were really looking for a better solution…We found it in Azuca."

The full white paper report can be viewed here with additional insight on how the Azuca TiME INFUSION™ technology is helping reduce waste in edibles manufacturing. This is the first in a series of studies to be released from Azuca.

About Azuca

Azuca is a privately held, investor-backed company that serves the global cannabis industry with best-in-class, fast-onset edible formulations. Azuca's products are chef-created and powered by its patent-pending TiME INFUSION™ process which encapsulates cannabinoid molecules, making them easy to metabolize and more "water friendly," for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Azuca's hemp-derived CBD products are sold online at azucatime.com/shop. Azuca TiME INFUSION™ is also available in dozens of SKU's, including the Wana Quick gummies line. Azuca's branded and co-branded THC products are available in select dispensaries across the US and Canada. Follow Azuca on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

