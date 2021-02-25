Study: BloxOne Threat Defense Delivers Nearly 250% Return on Investment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, announced the results of Forrester Consulting's Economic Impact analysis of BloxOne Threat Defense , which found the solution can increase customers' return on investment by 243% over three years.

Organizations are over-extended when it comes to securing their networks. The threat surface has grown exponentially as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns and the accelerated adoption of remote work. Finding enough skilled personnel is a challenge as the industry continues to face a skills shortage even while malicious actors escalate cyberattacks.

To better understand the costs, benefits, flexibility and risk factors which affect organizations' security investment decisions, Infoblox commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (™) study on BloxOne Threat Defense. The study found that, over a three year period, BloxOne Threat Defense can:

Give security operations teams nearly 20% of their time back and reduce SecOps effort on incidents by 34% by leveraging automation and contextualized intelligence to speed up investigations, triages and mitigation, and reducing false positives which collectively generated an estimated savings of nearly $300,000 ;

by leveraging automation and contextualized intelligence to speed up investigations, triages and mitigation, and reducing false positives which collectively generated an estimated savings of nearly ; Save nearly $500,000 by reducing the risk of material breach, blocking security gaps other tools miss, and using DNS to provide a foundational layer of security to prevent the exfiltration of sensitive data or the infiltration of malicious code;

blocking security gaps other tools miss, and using DNS to provide a foundational layer of security to prevent the exfiltration of sensitive data or the infiltration of malicious code; Prevent nearly 2,000 hours in productivity losses per year through more effective filtering of malicious domains, which saved nearly $200,000 .

BloxOne Threat Defense also reduced the burden on the security stack by filtering out a majority of events and threats before they reach network security devices upstream.

A director of security operations at an insurance company interviewed for the study told Forrester: "Our objective with Infoblox was about making sure that the network is resilient, making sure that we have very good visibility at all times so we can quickly diagnose and triage issues and be scalable. As we have growing environments and increasingly complex networks, their solution supports all our efforts to make growth of the business easier."

"Building DNS security with DDI solutions is a powerful and cost-effective tool for organizations to protect their networks and users," said Anthony James, Vice President of Product Marketing, at Infoblox. "As a core network service, DNS is the initial connection point for all communications and can block more than 90% of cyber threats trying to enter and exit an enterprise. BloxOne Threat Defense leverages DNS to provide a foundational layer of security from the network core to the edge, making security teams more effective while stretching the value of their security budget."

Read the findings here and register for the webinar featuring David Holmes, Senior Analyst at Forrester, and Anthony James, Vice President at Infoblox, here .

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 9,500 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500.

