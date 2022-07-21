Study: Breast Size Increased 300% on Female Comic Book Characters over the Last 70 Years

According to a new study by PriceCharting.com, breasts of female comic book take up 300% more of the cover art now than they did in the 1940's and 50's and busts show twice as much cleavage.

DENVER, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceCharting.com completed a study on female character comic book covers from the 1940's until today and found the average female character is depicted with twice as much cleavage today and breasts take up 300% more of the cover.

At the same time the hip to waist ratio declined 15%, meaning female characters no longer have the exaggerated wide hips and skinny waists that they had in the early years of comics.

Wonder Woman Measurement Example Four Charts Showing Breast Size Change Over Time

"Considering the conservative proportions of women from early comics, we figured there would be some physical exaggeration over time, but we had no clue it would be this extreme," said PriceCharting owner JJ Hendricks.

The study used 10 random comics from each decade for three female centric comics: Wonder Woman, Cat Woman, and Red Sonja and measured breast width, breast height, hip width, waist width, cleavage width (skin showing), and cover width. These measures were compared over time to see how depiction of female characters changed over the years.

