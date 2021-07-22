Study By Providence Researchers Suggest Deferred Care Has Led To Higher Inpatient Mortality For Non-Covid-19 Patients

"These findings are sobering and illustrate the perils of delaying care for acute illness. It is important for patients to seek out medical care when needed," said the study's co-author Ari Robicsek, MD, chief medical analytics officer at Providence, "We can also assure patients that our emergency rooms are safe. Previous research confirms that you are not more likely to acquire COVID-19 while visiting an emergency room."

Providence cares for 5 million patients per year. Researchers examined hospitalization rates along with changes in in-hospital mortality at 51 hospitals across six western states. The study specifically evaluated patients without COVID-19 seeking emergency care for 30 conditions during the first 10 months of the pandemic and found:

Unplanned hospitalizations declined steeply during two major COVID-19 surges (down by 47.5% during the first and by 25% in the second).

While volumes declined, adjusted in-hospital mortality saw relative increases by more than 20% during both periods.

The observed increase in hospital mortality was seen in nearly all conditions studied.

"Serving at the intersection of innovation and compassion, Providence believes in the power of data and the importance of shared learnings," said co-author Dr. Ty Gluckman, MD, "Our findings reinforce the need for timely evaluation of acute medical illnesses and the harm that comes from medically distancing." This research expands on Dr. Gluckman's previous study, which found an increase in mortality among patients admitted to the hospital with a heart attack during the COVID-19 pandemic.

