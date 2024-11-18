Study: CEOs Optimistic Amid Uncertainty

Despite economic uncertainty, 97 percent of mid-market CEOs and business owners are confident in their ability to navigate inflation and a possible recession

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle market companies are confident in their ability to navigate inflation and a potential recession, according to a survey by Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation. The survey shows that while most US CEOs and owners of mid-market companies are preparing for a potential economic decline—64 percent believe a recession is imminent and 88 percent are concerned with inflation—97 percent are confident in their ability to navigate inflation and a recession.

"Often when facing economic uncertainty, we see businesses go into contraction and protection mode," Rebecca Pomering, chief practice officer and partner at Moss Adams, said. "What we're seeing, which the results of the study affirm, are businesses striving to be proactive, looking to invest in opportunities, talent and efficiency gains while also evaluating operations."

According to the survey, conducted by Talker Research, of the companies preparing for a recession:

53% are investing in technology

51% are working to improve customer relationships and customer experiences

46% are investing in creating new revenue streams

Of those concerned with inflation:

53% plan to increase the price of their products

51% look to cut down on operational costs

47% are searching for cheaper alternatives throughout their supply chain

21% are considering layoffs

To address economic uncertainty, respondents appear to be taking a multifaceted approach, indicating they plan on implementing the following:

57 percent plan to invest and adopt technology solutions

46 percent anticipate investing in employee training and retention

45 percent intend to increase investment in sales and marketing

40 percent plan to further product development

34 percent are engaging in scenario planning

30 percent are giving teams more latitude to move quickly or without roadblocks

"It's not just about cutting costs," Pomering said. "Businesses are assessing all options from tax incentives to technology investments to employee training. Advisors, like those at Moss Adams, are well positioned to aid not just in navigating a complicated tax environment but also in identifying efficiency gains and business opportunities."

About the Survey

This random double-opt-in survey of 200 American business owners and CEOs of businesses that have $50 million to $500 million in yearly revenue was commissioned by Moss Adams between Oct. 1 and Oct. 9, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

