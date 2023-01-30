Study Concludes Enzyme-Based Advanced Formula ZYMOX® Otic Plus Beneficial

New Research Published Examines ZYMOX® Otic Plus on Canine Otitis Externa and Removal of Biofilms

WESTMONT, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKB Animal Health, the industry leader in enzyme-based dermatology and oral care products for animals, announced the Polish Journal of Veterinary Sciences has published findings from a recent study on the effects of ZYMOX Otic Plus on canine otitis externa and removal of biofilms. The study evaluated in detail the in vivo and in vitro efficacy and concluded ZYMOX Otic Plus to be effective and beneficial for the management of canine otitis externa.

Canine otitis externa is a common problem affecting a large percentage of dogs and cats, yet antibiotic resistance represents a major challenge to its treatment. While it is believed that bacteria and yeast produce biofilm structures that result in persistent conditions that are not responsive to traditional antibiotic therapeutics, ZYMOX Otic Plus contains a combination of enzymes including the biofilm-degrading enzymes mutanase and dextranase. The results of this study demonstrate the viability of ZYMOX Otic Plus as an alternative to antibiotics.

Additional studies on ZYMOX efficacy have been published in the International Journal of Applied Veterinary Research on antibiofilm efficacy and a broad range of microorganisms, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Malassezia, and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Visit zymox.com to learn more about the Advanced Formula ZYMOX Otic Plus and the full line Dermatology products.

About PKB Animal Health

Pet King Brands, dba PKB Animal Health, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN® is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bio scientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PKB Animal Health